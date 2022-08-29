Bristol Myers Squibb : ESC 2022

This presentation contains statements about the Company's future plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. These documents are available from the SEC, the Bristol-Myers Squibb website or from Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Relations.
In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our estimates only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our estimates change.
Not for Product Promotional Use
2
ESC 2022
Samit Hirawat
Chief Medical Officer,
Global Drug Development
Not for Product Promotional Use
FXIa inhibition brings a new anticoagulation paradigm to improve patient care
Past
Warfarin
SOC for preventing strokes
Unpredictable efficacy & safety profile
Narrow therapeutic window
Frequent monitoring
Risk of bleeding
Present
DOACs
Predictable control
Wider therapeutic window
No laboratory monitoring
Frequent non-treatment or under treatment due to bleeding concerns (~40% patients)
Challenges combining with dual antiplatelet regimens
milvexian
Robust efficacy
Differentiated bleeding profile supported by clinical data
Ability to combine with dual antiplatelet therapy
Not for Product Promotional Use
4
Factor XIa is a validated target with demonstrated efficacy and evidence for lower bleeding risk
FXIa is part of the intrinsic pathway of the coagulation cascade
Supports hypothesis for a better bleeding profile
Genetics & Epidemiology
Congenital FXI-deficientpatients
Lower risk for venous thromboembolism & ischemic strokes
Spontaneous bleeding is uncommon
Retrospective cohort study of 10,193 patients including over 1200 with measured FXI deficiency:1
Preclinical2
Thrombus Weight Reduction
Bleeding Time
Weight Reduction
100
10
90
9
inBleeding Time
80
8
70
7
60
6
50
5
Risk of CV events lower by
Risk of VTE lower by
Thrombus
40
4
Increase
30
3
48%
43%
In patients with
In patients with
mild deficiency
moderate-to-severe
HR 0.52
deficiency
HR 0.571
61%
In patients with mild deficiency
HR 0.39
No VTE events
In patients with moderate-to-severe deficiency1
Percent
20
2
Fold
10
1
0
0
Aspirin
Clopidogrel
Abciximab
Factor
Factor
COX
P2Y12
GPIIbIIIa
Xa Inhibitor
XIa Inhibitor
AntiplateletsAnticoagulants
1 Preis et al, Blood 2017
2Wong P, et al. J Thomb Haemost. 2022;20(2): 399-408.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company published this content on 28 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 16:32:03 UTC.