Bristol Myers Squibb : ESC 2022

08/29/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ESC 2022

Investor Presentation August 28, 2022

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation contains statements about the Company's future plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. These documents are available from the SEC, the Bristol-Myers Squibb website or from Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Relations.

In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our estimates only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our estimates change.

Not for Product Promotional Use

2

ESC 2022

Samit Hirawat

Chief Medical Officer,

Global Drug Development

Not for Product Promotional Use

FXIa inhibition brings a new anticoagulation paradigm to improve patient care

Past

Warfarin

  • SOC for preventing strokes
  • Unpredictable efficacy & safety profile
  • Narrow therapeutic window
  • Frequent monitoring
  • Risk of bleeding

Present

DOACs

  • Predictable control
  • Wider therapeutic window
  • No laboratory monitoring
  • Frequent non-treatment or under treatment due to bleeding concerns (~40% patients)
  • Challenges combining with dual antiplatelet regimens

milvexian

  • Robust efficacy
  • Differentiated bleeding profile supported by clinical data
  • Ability to combine with dual antiplatelet therapy

Not for Product Promotional Use

4

Factor XIa is a validated target with demonstrated efficacy and evidence for lower bleeding risk

FXIa is part of the intrinsic pathway of the coagulation cascade

Supports hypothesis for a better bleeding profile

Genetics & Epidemiology

Congenital FXI-deficientpatients

  • Lower risk for venous thromboembolism & ischemic strokes
  • Spontaneous bleeding is uncommon

Retrospective cohort study of 10,193 patients including over 1200 with measured FXI deficiency:1

Preclinical2

Thrombus Weight Reduction

Bleeding Time

Weight Reduction

100

10

90

9

inBleeding Time

80

8

70

7

60

6

50

5

Risk of CV events lower by

Risk of VTE lower by

Thrombus

40

4

Increase

30

3

48%

43%

In patients with

In patients with

mild deficiency

moderate-to-severe

HR 0.52

deficiency

HR 0.571

61%

In patients with mild deficiency

HR 0.39

No VTE events

In patients with moderate-to-severe deficiency1

Percent

20

2

Fold

10

1

0

0

Aspirin

Clopidogrel

Abciximab

Factor

Factor

COX

P2Y12

GPIIbIIIa

Xa Inhibitor

XIa Inhibitor

AntiplateletsAnticoagulants

1 Preis et al, Blood 2017

2Wong P, et al. J Thomb Haemost. 2022;20(2): 399-408.

Not for Product Promotional Use

5

Disclaimer

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company published this content on 28 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 16:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
