Bristol Myers Squibb on Thursday said commercial production at its cell therapy manufacturing facility received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.

The biopharmaceutical product developer said the Devens, Mass.-based facility is critical to its global cell therapy manufacturing footprint for long-term supply of the company's cell therapy portfolio.

