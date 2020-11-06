Log in
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
Bristol Myers Squibb : Gets EU OK for Opdivo/Yervoy in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

11/06/2020 | 09:19am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. on Friday said the European Commission approved expanded use of the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy in a form of lung cancer.

The New York biopharmaceutical company said the approval covers the combination with two cycles of platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adults with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have no sensitizing epidermal growth factor receptor mutation or anaplastic lymphoma kinase translocation.

Bristol Myers said the indication marks the first approval of a dual immunotherapy with limited chemotherapy for patients with non-small cell lung cancer in the EU.

Bristol Myers said Opdivo plus Yervoy-based combinations are now approved in the EU for indications in non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma and renal cell carcinoma.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0810ET

