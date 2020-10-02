Log in
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
Bristol Myers Squibb : Gets FDA Green Light For Mesothelioma Drug-Combination Treatment

10/02/2020 | 04:42pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. received approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the drug combination of Opdivo and Yervoy for use in treatment of adults with malignant pleural mesothelioma.

This type of mesothelioma is a cancer of the lungs' lining due to the inhaling of asbestos fibers. Most patients have a tumor that can't be removed by the time of diagnosis, the FDA said. Roughly 200 Americans are diagnosed with malignant pleural mesothelioma each year, the agency said.

During trials, patients who received the combination therapy survived a median of 18.1 months. By contrast, patients who underwent chemotherapy survived a median of 14.1 months.

This will be the first mesothelioma drug regimen to be approved in 16 years, the FDA said.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

