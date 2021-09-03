Bristol Myers Squibb : Pfizer Alliance is pleased with the decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upholding the Eliquis® Patents

PRINCETON, N.J. & NEW YORK, N.Y. September 3, 2021 - The Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance today issued the following statement:

We welcome the decision by the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's to affirm the U.S. District Court's August 2020 decision finding the composition of matter (COM) patent (US 6,967,208) and formulation patent (US 9.326,945) covering Eliquis®valid and infringed. Given today's decision, the earliest that generic manufacturers are permitted to launch their apixaban products is April 1, 2028, subject to additional appeals and challenges.

We believe in the value of science behind Eliquis and its therapeutic potential for patients, and the underlying intellectual property protecting these innovations.

About the Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer Collaboration

In 2007, Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb entered into a worldwide collaboration to develop and commercialize apixaban, an oral anticoagulant discovered by Bristol-Myers Squibb. This global alliance combines Bristol-Myers Squibb's long-standing strengths in cardiovascular drug development and commercialization with Pfizer's global scale and expertise in this field.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About Pfizer Inc.: Breakthroughs that change patients' lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.comand follow us on Twitter at @Pfizerand @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTubeand like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Bristol Myers Squibb Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and the Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on historical performance and current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that the expected benefits of, and opportunities related to, the Alliance may not be realized by Bristol Myers Squibb with respect to Eliquis and the Alliance's ability to protect certain market exclusivity rights and enforce certain patents and other intellectual property rights with respect to Eliquis. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Pfizer Disclosure Notice

The information contained in this release is as of September 3, 2021. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about the anticipated commencement of generic competition for Eliquis, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development; uncertainties and variables inherent in business operating and financial performance, including, among other things, competitive developments and general economic, political, business, industry, regulatory and market conditions; future exchange and interest rates; changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned 'Risk Factors' and 'Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results', as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.govand www.pfizer.com.

Eliquis® and the Eliquis logo are trademarks of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

