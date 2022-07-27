Bristol Myers Squibb : Q2 2022 Earnings Infographic (PDF)

investors.bms.com

Second Quarter 2022

Earnings highlights

Second quarter 2022 results reflect continued in-line product growth, strong momentum across the new product portfolio and continued pipeline progress.

TOTAL NET SALES GAAP EPS Non-GAAP EPS** $11.9B $0.66* $1.93* YoY 2% increase; or 5% When YoY 18% increase Adjusted for Foreign Exchange**

*Includes net impact of ($0.14) per share for GAAP and non-GAAP EPS due to Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income. Acquired IPRD refers to certain in-process research and development ("Acquired IPRD") charges resulting from upfront

or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights.

2022 Guidance1

TOTAL NET SALES GAAP EPS Non-GAAP EPS** $46.0B $2.71- $3.022 $7.44 - $7.742

1The 2022 financial guidance excludes the impact of any potential future strategic acquisitions and divestitures, and any specified items that have not yet been identified and quantified. The financial guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward- looking statements as described elsewhere in the document and impact of future Acquired IPRD and charges that may result from the acquisition of Turning Point. Both GAAP and non-GAAP guidance assume current exchange rates.

2GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share include the net impact of ($0.24) from Acquired IPRD and licensing income incurred year-to- date 2022.

I am very pleased with continued strong demand for our in-line products and new product portfolio, resulting in solid top and bottom- line growth. The momentum in our business and the strength of our

pipeline have given us significant opportunities to drive continued growth, starting with anticipated approval for deucravacitinib in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and the expected transition of milvexian, our next generation anti-thrombotic, to phase 3 development. With our financial strength and dedicated workforce, we are well positioned to help more patients and drive long-term value for our shareholders.

- Giovanni Caforio, M.D.

Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Delivering sustained growth and innovation

In-line Products performance: