    BMY   US1101221083

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report
Bristol Myers Squibb : Q4 2021 Results Conference Call Presentation

02/04/2022 | 09:36am EST
Q4 2021 Results

February 4, 2022

Forward Looking Statement and Non-GAAP Financial Information

This presentation contains statements about the Company's future plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. These documents are available on the SEC's website, on the Bristol-Myers Squibb website or from Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Relations.

In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our estimates only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our estimates change.

This presentation includes certain non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures that we use to describe our company's performance. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. An explanation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are available on our website at bms.com/investors.

Also note that a reconciliation of certain forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures, however, is not provided due to no reasonably accessible or reliable comparable GAAP measures for such statements and the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying such measures that are necessary for such reconciliation. Namely, we are not able to reliably predict the impact of certain specified items or currency exchange rates beyond the next twelve months. As a result, the reconciliation of these non- GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future GAAP results.

Q4 2021 Results

Not for Product Promotional Use

2

Q4 2021 Results

Giovanni Caforio

Board Chair and

Chief Executive Officer

Not for Product Promotional Use

3

2021 Performance

Operational Performance

Robust commercial execution

  • Q4 sales: ~$12.0B,+8% YoY; FY 2021 sales: ~$46.4B,+9% YoY
  • Strong double digit Non-GAAP EPS growth in Q4 & FY 21
  • Continued momentum for Eliquis, I-O & demand growth for New Product Portfolio: Breyanzi & Abecma, Zeposia, & Reblozyl

Pipeline Execution

Financial Strength

Key milestones

  • Deucravacitinib PsO filed in U.S., EU, & Japan; U.S. PDUFA September 10, 2022
  • Zeposia UC EC approval
  • Clinical: Opdivo CM-816 EFS, milvexian (AHA), & Breyanzi 2L LBCL/CELMoDs in MM (ASH)

Strong 2021 results & 2022 outlook

  • Balance sheet strength & strong cash flow generation
    • $17B total cash as of YE
    • Gross debt reduction of ~$6.1B
    • 10.2% dividend growth: 13th consecutive annual increase
    • $5B ASR to be executed in Q1'22 as part of $15B share repurchase authorization
  • 2022 guidance reflects Revenue & Non-GAAP EPS growth

4

Q4 2021 Results

Not for Product Promotional Use

Delivered on Our 2021 Commitments

2021 Key Milestones

U.S./EU expected approvals:

Abecma

4L+ MM U.S. approval 3

1L RCC (9ER, O+Cabometyx)

4L+ MM EU approval

1L GC (649, O+Chemo)

Opdivo

adj Eso (577)

iberdomide + dex

4L+ MM Ph 1b/2a

adj MIBC (274)

(+/- Yervoy)

PsO (2nd study) Ph3

1L Esophageal (CM-648)

deucravacitinib

U.S. filing

UC Ph2 (POC)

Opdivo return to annual growth

relatlimab + nivolumab

1L Melanoma w/Opdivo Ph3

Zeposia

UC U.S. approval

FDC

UC EU approval

3L+ LBCL U.S. approval

cendakimab

Initiation of Ph3 in EoE

3L+ LBCL EU approval1

Breyanzi

2L TE LBCL

milvexian (FXIa inhib.)

Total Knee Replacement VTEp Ph2 (POC)

2L TNE LBCL

3L+ CLL2

mavacamten

oHCM U.S. filing

oHCM U.S. approval4

1 Expected in 2022

Milestones represent data read-outs unless otherwise specified

2 Expected in 2023

To be expanded to include regulatory milestones pending future registrational successes

  1. Approved after 4 prior lines of therapy
  2. PDUFA April 28, 2022

Q4 2021 Results

Not for Product Promotional Use

5

Disclaimer

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 14:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
