Bristol Myers Squibb : Quarterly Package of Financial Information (XLS) Excel 591 KB
02/04/2022 | 09:36am EST
1. Summary
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
QUARTERLY TREND ANALYSIS OF REVENUES
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
Revenues
2020
2021
% Change
FX Impact(b)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Qtr vs. Qtr
YTD vs. YTD
Qtr vs. Qtr
YTD vs. YTD
United States
$ 6,766
$ 6,487
$ 13,253
$ 6,542
$ 19,795
$ 6,782
$ 26,577
$ 7,010
$ 7,388
$ 14,398
$ 7,296
$ 21,694
$ 7,520
$ 29,214
11%
10%
-
-
-
-
Europe
2,567
2,136
4,703
2,453
7,156
2,697
9,853
2,553
2,689
5,242
2,661
7,903
2,784
10,687
3%
8%
(3)%
3%
-
-
Rest of the World
1,335
1,334
2,669
1,361
4,030
1,427
5,457
1,346
1,435
2,781
1,391
4,172
1,460
5,632
2%
3%
(4)%
1%
-
-
Other(a)
113
172
285
184
469
162
631
164
191
355
276
631
221
852
36%
35%
-
-
-
-
Total
$ 10,781
$ 10,129
$ 20,910
$ 10,540
$ 31,450
$ 11,068
$ 42,518
$ 11,073
$ 11,703
$ 22,776
$ 11,624
$ 34,400
$ 11,985
$ 46,385
8%
9%
(1)%
1%
% of Revenues
2020
2021
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
United States
62.8%
64.0%
63.4%
62.1%
62.9%
61.3%
62.5%
63.3%
63.1%
63.2%
62.8%
63.1%
62.7%
63.0%
Europe
23.8%
21.1%
22.5%
23.3%
22.8%
24.4%
23.2%
23.1%
23.0%
23.0%
22.9%
23.0%
23.2%
23.0%
Rest of the World
12.4%
13.2%
12.8%
12.9%
12.8%
12.9%
12.8%
12.2%
12.3%
12.2%
12.0%
12.1%
12.2%
12.1%
Other
1.0%
1.7%
1.3%
1.7%
1.5%
1.4%
1.5%
1.4%
1.6%
1.6%
2.3%
1.8%
1.9%
1.9%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
(a) Other revenues include royalties and alliance-related revenues for products not sold by our regional commercial organizations.
(b) Foreign exchange impacts were derived by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period average currency rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results.
2. Review
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data)
2020
2021
% Change
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Qtr vs. Qtr
YTD vs. YTD
Net product sales
$ 10,541
$ 9,817
$ 20,358
$ 10,197
$ 30,555
$ 10,766
$ 41,321
$ 10,798
$ 11,405
$ 22,203
$ 11,243
$ 33,446
$ 11,609
$ 45,055
8%
9%
Alliance and other revenues
240
312
552
343
895
302
1,197
275
298
573
381
954
376
1,330
25%
11%
Total Revenues
10,781
10,129
20,910
10,540
31,450
11,068
42,518
11,073
11,703
22,776
11,624
34,400
11,985
46,385
8%
9%
Cost of products sold(a)
3,662
2,699
6,361
2,502
8,863
2,910
11,773
2,841
2,452
5,293
2,291
7,584
2,356
9,940
(19)%
(16)%
Marketing, selling and administrative
1,606
1,628
3,234
1,706
4,940
2,721
7,661
1,666
1,882
3,548
1,788
5,336
2,354
7,690
(13)%
-
Research and development
2,372
2,522
4,894
2,499
7,393
3,750
11,143
2,225
3,271
5,496
3,251
8,747
2,607
11,354
(30)%
2%
IPRD charge -MyoKardia acquisition
-
-
-
-
-
11,438
11,438
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(100)%
(100)%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,282
2,389
4,671
2,491
7,162
2,526
9,688
2,513
2,547
5,060
2,546
7,606
2,417
10,023
(4)%
3%
Other (income)/expense, net
1,163
(736)
427
(915)
(488)
(1,826)
(2,314)
(702)
(2)
(704)
(409)
(1,113)
393
(720)
**
(69)%
Total Expenses
11,085
8,502
19,587
8,283
27,870
21,519
49,389
8,543
10,150
18,693
9,467
28,160
10,127
38,287
(53)%
(22)%
Earnings/(Loss) Before Income Taxes
(304)
1,627
1,323
2,257
3,580
(10,451)
(6,871)
2,530
1,553
4,083
2,157
6,240
1,858
8,098
**
**
Provision/(Benefit) for Income Taxes
462
1,707
2,169
379
2,548
(424)
2,124
501
492
993
605
1,598
(514)
1,084
21%
(49)%
Net Earnings/(Loss)
(766)
(80)
(846)
1,878
1,032
(10,027)
(8,995)
2,029
1,061
3,090
1,552
4,642
2,372
7,014
**
**
Noncontrolling Interest
9
5
14
6
20
-
20
8
6
14
6
20
-
20
N/A
-
Net Earnings/(Loss) Attributable to BMS
$ (775)
$ (85)
$ (860)
$ 1,872
$ 1,012
$ (10,027)
$ (9,015)
$ 2,021
$ 1,055
$ 3,076
$ 1,546
$ 4,622
$ 2,372
$ 6,994
**
**
Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per Common Share*
$ (0.34)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.38)
$ 0.82
$ 0.44
$ (4.45)
$ (3.99)
$ 0.89
$ 0.47
$ 1.36
$ 0.69
$ 2.05
$ 1.07
$ 3.12
**
**
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
2,258
2,263
2,261
2,290
2,295
2,252
2,258
2,265
2,252
2,258
2,243
2,253
2,219
2,245
-
-
Dividends declared per common share
$ 0.45
$ 0.45
$ 0.90
$ 0.45
$ 1.35
$ 0.49
$ 1.84
$ 0.49
$ 0.49
$ 0.98
$ 0.49
$ 1.47
$ 0.54
$ 2.01
10%
9%
2020
2021
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
% of Total Revenues
Gross Margin
66.0%
73.4%
69.6%
76.3%
71.8%
73.7%
72.3%
74.3%
79.0%
76.8%
80.3%
78.0%
80.3%
78.6%
Other Ratios
Effective tax rate
(152.0)%
104.9%
163.9%
16.8%
71.2%
4.1%
(30.9)%
19.8%
31.7%
24.3%
28.0%
25.6%
(27.7)%
13.4%
Other (income)/expense, net
2020
2021
% Change
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Qtr vs. Qtr
YTD vs. YTD
Interest expense(b)
$ 362
$ 357
$ 719
$ 346
$ 1,065
$ 355
$ 1,420
$ 353
$ 330
$ 683
$ 328
$ 1,011
$ 323
$ 1,334
(9)%
(6)%
Royalties and licensing income
(410)
(311)
(721)
(403)
(1,124)
(403)
(1,527)
(367)
(405)
(772)
(425)
(1,197)
(536)
(1,733)
33%
13%
Equity investment (gains)/losses
338
(818)
(480)
(244)
(724)
(504)
(1,228)
(601)
(148)
(749)
(465)
(1,214)
469
(745)
**
(39)%
Integration expenses
174
166
340
195
535
182
717
141
152
293
141
434
130
564
(29)%
(21)%
Contingent consideration
556
(165)
391
(988)
(597)
(1,160)
(1,757)
(510)
-
(510)
-
(510)
(32)
(542)
(97)%
(69)%
Loss on debt redemption
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
281
-
281
-
281
-
281
N/A
**
Provision for restructuring
160
115
275
176
451
79
530
45
78
123
27
150
19
169
(76)%
(68)%
Litigation and other settlements
32
(1)
31
10
41
(235)
(194)
(8)
44
36
13
49
33
82
**
**
Transition and other service fees
(61)
(50)
(111)
(18)
(129)
(20)
(149)
(15)
(22)
(37)
(6)
(43)
(6)
(49)
(70)%
(67)%
Investment income
(61)
(25)
(86)
(13)
(99)
(22)
(121)
(9)
(12)
(21)
(12)
(33)
(6)
(39)
(73)%
(68)%
Divestiture (gains)/losses
(16)
9
(7)
1
(6)
(49)
(55)
-
(11)
(11)
2
(9)
-
(9)
(100)%
(84)%
Reversion excise tax
76
-
76
-
76
-
76
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
N/A
(100)%
Intangible asset impairment
-
21
21
-
21
-
21
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
N/A
(100)%
Other
13
(34)
(21)
23
2
(49)
(47)
(12)
(8)
(20)
(12)
(32)
(1)
(33)
(98)%
(30)%
Other (income)/expense, net
$ 1,163
$ (736)
$ 427
$ (915)
$ (488)
$ (1,826)
$ (2,314)
$ (702)
$ (2)
$ (704)
$ (409)
$ (1,113)
$ 393
$ (720)
**
(69)%
* Quarterly amounts may not add to the year-to-date amounts, as each period is computed on a discrete basis.
** In excess of +/- 100%.
(a) Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets.
(b) Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt.
3. FX Impact
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROWTH DOLLARS AND PERCENTAGES EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
Favorable /
Favorable /
QUARTER-TO-DATE
(Unfavorable)
2021
(Unfavorable)
% Change
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
FX Impact $ *
Excluding FX
FX Impact % *
Excluding FX
Revenues
$ 11,985
$ 11,068
$ 917
8%
$ (124)
$ 12,109
(1)%
9%
Gross profit
9,629
8,158
1,471
18%
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Gross profit excluding specified items (a)
9,629
8,833
796
9%
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Gross profit excluding specified items as a % of revenues
80.3%
79.8%
Marketing, selling and administrative
2,354
2,721
(367)
(13)%
17
2,371
-
(13)%
Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items (a)
2,352
2,480
(128)
(5)%
17
2,369
1%
(4)%
Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items as a % of revenues
19.6%
22.4%
Research and development
2,607
3,750
(1,143)
(30)%
6
2,613
-
(30)%
Research and development excluding specified items (a)
2,607
2,537
70
3%
6
2,613
-
3%
Research and development excluding specified items as a % of revenues
21.8%
22.9%
Favorable /
Favorable /
YEAR-TO-DATE
(Unfavorable)
2021
(Unfavorable)
% Change
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
FX Impact $ *
Excluding FX
FX Impact % *
Excluding FX
Revenues
$ 46,385
$ 42,518
$ 3,867
9%
$ 435
$ 45,950
1%
8%
Gross profit
36,445
30,745
5,700
19%
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Gross profit excluding specified items (a)
37,048
34,045
3,003
9%
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Gross profit excluding specified items as a % of revenues
79.9%
80.1%
Marketing, selling and administrative
7,690
7,661
29
-
(59)
7,631
-
-
Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items (a)
7,687
7,382
305
4%
(59)
7,628
(1)%
3%
Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items as a % of revenues
16.6%
17.4%
Research and development
11,354
11,143
211
2%
(21)
11,333
-
2%
Research and development excluding specified items (a)
9,531
9,237
294
3%
(21)
9,510
-
3%
Research and development excluding specified items as a % of revenues
20.5%
21.7%
* Foreign exchange impacts were derived by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period average currency rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results.
(a) Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details.
4. Worldwide
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
WORLDWIDE REVENUES
QUARTERLY REVENUES TREND ANALYSIS
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
2020
2021
$ Change
% Change
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Qtr vs. Qtr
YTD vs. YTD
Qtr vs. Qtr
YTD vs. YTD
Revlimid
$ 2,915
$ 2,884
$ 5,799
$ 3,027
$ 8,826
$ 3,280
$ 12,106
$ 2,944
$ 3,202
$ 6,146
$ 3,347
$ 9,493
$ 3,328
$ 12,821
$ 48
$ 715
1%
6%
Eliquis
2,641
2,163
4,804
2,095
6,899
2,269
9,168
2,886
2,792
5,678
2,413
8,091
2,671
10,762
402
1,594
18%
17%
Opdivo
1,766
1,653
3,419
1,780
5,199
1,793
6,992
1,720
1,910
3,630
1,905
5,535
1,988
7,523
195
531
11%
8%
Pomalyst/Imnovid
713
745
1,458
777
2,235
835
3,070
773
854
1,627
851
2,478
854
3,332
19
262
2%
9%
Orencia
714
750
1,464
826
2,290
867
3,157
758
814
1,572
870
2,442
864
3,306
(3)
149
-
5%
Sprycel
521
511
1,032
544
1,576
564
2,140
470
541
1,011
551
1,562
555
2,117
(9)
(23)
(2)%
(1)%
Yervoy
396
369
765
446
1,211
471
1,682
456
510
966
515
1,481
545
2,026
74
344
16%
20%
Abraxane
300
308
608
342
950
297
1,247
314
296
610
266
876
305
1,181
8
(66)
3%
(5)%
Reblozyl
8
55
63
96
159
115
274
112
128
240
160
400
151
551
36
277
31%
**
Empliciti
97
97
194
96
290
91
381
85
86
171
82
253
81
334
(10)
(47)
(11)%
(12)%
Abecma
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
24
24
71
95
69
164
69
164
N/A
N/A
Zeposia
-
1
1
2
3
9
12
18
28
46
40
86
48
134
39
122
**
**
Breyanzi
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
17
17
30
47
40
87
40
87
N/A
N/A
Inrebic
12
15
27
13
40
15
55
16
16
32
22
54
20
74
5
19
33%
35%
Onureg
-
-
-
3
3
14
17
15
12
27
21
48
25
73
11
56
79%
**
Mature and other brands(a)
698
578
1,276
493
1,769
448
2,217
506
473
979
480
1,459
441
1,900
(7)
(317)
(2)%
(14)%
Total
10,781
10,129
20,910
10,540
31,450
11,068
42,518
11,073
11,703
22,776
11,624
34,400
11,985
46,385
917
3,867
8%
9%
** In excess of +/- 100%.
(a)
Includes products that have lost exclusivity in major markets, over-the-counter (OTC) brands and royalty revenue.
5. Domestic
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
U.S. REVENUES
QUARTERLY REVENUES TREND ANALYSIS
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
2020
2021
% Change
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Qtr vs. Qtr
YTD vs. YTD
Revlimid
$ 1,966
$ 2,048
$ 4,014
$ 2,080
$ 6,094
$ 2,197
$ 8,291
$ 1,958
$ 2,164
$ 4,122
$ 2,303
$ 6,425
$ 2,270
$ 8,695
3%
5%
Eliquis
1,777
1,363
3,140
1,118
4,258
1,227
5,485
1,923
1,722
3,645
1,315
4,960
1,496
6,456
22%
18%
Opdivo
1,008
956
1,964
1,018
2,982
963
3,945
944
1,076
2,020
1,062
3,082
1,120
4,202
16%
7%
Pomalyst/Imnovid
489
522
1,011
548
1,559
577
2,136
512
567
1,079
586
1,665
584
2,249
1%
5%
Orencia
500
554
1,054
588
1,642
626
2,268
536
593
1,129
644
1,773
637
2,410
2%
6%
Sprycel
300
308
608
336
944
351
1,295
275
325
600
346
946
351
1,297
-
-
Yervoy
257
254
511
309
820
304
1,124
294
328
622
313
935
330
1,265
9%
13%
Abraxane
205
218
423
236
659
214
873
225
234
459
211
670
228
898
7%
3%
Reblozyl
8
55
63
92
155
104
259
98
110
208
147
355
130
485
25%
87%
Empliciti
59
59
118
59
177
53
230
51
51
102
48
150
50
200
(6)%
(13)%
Abecma
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
24
24
67
91
67
158
N/A
N/A
Zeposia
-
1
1
2
3
7
10
13
20
33
32
65
34
99
**
**
Breyanzi
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
17
17
29
46
38
84
N/A
N/A
Inrebic
12
15
27
13
40
15
55
15
15
30
20
50
17
67
13%
22%
Onureg
-
-
-
3
3
14
17
14
12
26
21
47
22
69
57%
**
Mature and other brands(a)
185
134
319
140
459
130
589
152
130
282
152
434
146
580
12%
(2)%
Total(b)
6,766
6,487
13,253
6,542
19,795
6,782
26,577
7,010
7,388
14,398
7,296
21,694
7,520
29,214
11%
10%
** In excess of +/- 100%.
(a)
Includes products that have lost exclusivity in major markets, OTC brands and royalty revenue.
(b)
Includes Puerto Rico.
6. International
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
INTERNATIONAL REVENUES
QUARTERLY REVENUES TREND ANALYSIS
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
2020
2021
% Change(b)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Qtr vs. Qtr
YTD vs. YTD
Revlimid
$ 949
$ 836
$ 1,785
$ 947
$ 2,732
$ 1,083
$ 3,815
$ 986
$ 1,038
$ 2,024
$ 1,044
$ 3,068
$ 1,058
$ 4,126
(2)%
8%
Eliquis
864
800
1,664
977
2,641
1,042
3,683
963
1,070
2,033
1,098
3,131
1,175
4,306
13%
17%
Opdivo
758
697
1,455
762
2,217
830
3,047
776
834
1,610
843
2,453
868
3,321
5%
9%
Pomalyst/Imnovid
224
223
447
229
676
258
934
261
287
548
265
813
270
1,083
5%
16%
Orencia
214
196
410
238
648
241
889
222
221
443
226
669
227
896
(6)%
1%
Sprycel
221
203
424
208
632
213
845
195
216
411
205
616
204
820
(4)%
(3)%
Yervoy
139
115
254
137
391
167
558
162
182
344
202
546
215
761
29%
36%
Abraxane
95
90
185
106
291
83
374
89
62
151
55
206
77
283
(7)%
(24)%
Reblozyl
-
-
-
4
4
11
15
14
18
32
13
45
21
66
91%
**
Empliciti
38
38
76
37
113
38
151
34
35
69
34
103
31
134
(18)%
(11)%
Abecma
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4
4
2
6
N/A
N/A
Zeposia
-
-
-
-
-
2
2
5
8
13
8
21
14
35
**
**
Breyanzi
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
1
2
3
N/A
N/A
Inrebic
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
1
2
2
4
3
7
N/A
N/A
Onureg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
-
1
-
1
3
4
N/A
N/A
Mature and other brands(a)
513
444
957
353
1,310
318
1,628
354
343
697
328
1,025
295
1,320
(7)%
(19)%
Total
4,015
3,642
7,657
3,998
11,655
4,286
15,941
4,063
4,315
8,378
4,328
12,706
4,465
17,171
4%
8%
** In excess of +/- 100%.
(a)
Includes products that have lost exclusivity in major markets, OTC brands and royalty revenue.
(b)
The foreign exchange impact on international revenues was unfavorable 3% for the fouth quarter and favorable 3% year-to-date. The foreign exchange impact on key brands is included below.
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
Revenue Change %
Favorable/ (Unfavorable) FX Impact %
Revenue Change % Excluding FX
Revenue Change %
Favorable/ (Unfavorable) FX Impact %
Revenue Change % Excluding FX
Revlimid
(2)%
(3)%
1%
8%
3%
5%
Eliquis
13%
(3)%
16%
17%
3%
14%
Opdivo
5%
(3)%
8%
9%
2%
7%
Pomalyst/Imnovid
5%
(4)%
9%
16%
2%
14%
Orencia
(6)%
(4)%
(2)%
1%
2%
(1)%
Sprycel
(4)%
(5)%
1%
(3)%
1%
(4)%
Yervoy
29%
(3)%
32%
36%
2%
34%
Abraxane
(7)%
(1)%
(6)%
(24)%
3%
(27)%
Empliciti
(18)%
(6)%
(12)%
(11)%
-
(11)%
7. Specified Items
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
SPECIFIED ITEMS
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
2020
2021
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments
$ 1,420
$ 714
$ 2,134
$ 456
$ 2,590
$ 98
$ 2,688
$ 79
$ 88
$ 167
$ 97
$ 264
$ -
$ 264
Intangible asset impairment
-
-
-
-
-
575
575
315
-
315
-
315
-
315
Employee compensation charges
2
1
3
-
3
1
4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Site exit and other costs
16
13
29
3
32
1
33
23
1
24
-
24
-
24
Cost of products sold
1,438
728
2,166
459
2,625
675
3,300
417
89
506
97
603
-
603
Employee compensation charges
15
12
27
7
34
241
275
-
1
1
-
1
-
1
Site exit and other costs
6
(1)
5
(1)
4
-
4
(1)
-
(1)
1
-
2
2
Marketing, selling and administrative
21
11
32
6
38
241
279
(1)
1
-
1
1
2
3
License and asset acquisition charges
25
300
325
203
528
475
1,003
-
780
780
200
980
-
980
IPRD impairments
-
-
-
-
-
470
470
-
230
230
610
840
-
840
Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments
17
-
17
8
25
11
36
-
-
-
1
1
-
1
Employee compensation charges
18
15
33
8
41
241
282
1
-
1
-
1
-
1
Site exit and other costs
56
39
95
4
99
16
115
-
-
-
1
1
-
1
Research and development
116
354
470
223
693
1,213
1,906
1
1,010
1,011
812
1,823
-
1,823
IPRD charge -MyoKardia acquisition
-
-
-
-
-
11,438
11,438
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,282
2,389
4,671
2,491
7,162
2,526
9,688
2,513
2,547
5,060
2,546
7,606
2,417
10,023
Interest expense(a)
(41)
(41)
(82)
(40)
(122)
(37)
(159)
(34)
(28)
(62)
(29)
(91)
(29)
(120)
Royalties and licensing income
(83)
(18)
(101)
(53)
(154)
(14)
(168)
(14)
(15)
(29)
-
(29)
(43)
(72)
Equity investment (gains)/losses
339
(818)
(479)
(214)
(693)
(463)
(1,156)
(608)
(154)
(762)
(465)
(1,227)
469
(758)
Integration expenses
174
166
340
195
535
182
717
141
152
293
141
434
130
564
Contingent consideration
556
(165)
391
(988)
(597)
(1,160)
(1,757)
(510)
-
(510)
-
(510)
(32)
(542)
Loss on debt redemption
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
281
-
281
-
281
-
281
Provision for restructuring
160
115
275
176
451
79
530
45
78
123
27
150
19
169
Litigation and other settlements
-
-
-
-
-
(239)
(239)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Divestiture (gains)/losses
(16)
9
(7)
1
(6)
(49)
(55)
-
(11)
(11)
2
(9)
-
(9)
Reversion excise tax
76
-
76
-
76
-
76
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other (income)/expense, net
1,165
(752)
413
(923)
(510)
(1,701)
(2,211)
(699)
22
(677)
(324)
(1,001)
514
(487)
Increase to pretax income
5,022
2,730
7,752
2,256
10,008
14,392
24,400
2,231
3,669
5,900
3,132
9,032
2,933
11,965
Income taxes on items above
(291)
(3)
(294)
(405)
(699)
(1,034)
(1,733)
(300)
(388)
(688)
(183)
(871)
(251)
(1,122)
Income taxes attributed to Otezla® divestiture
-
255
255
11
266
-
266
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income taxes attributed to internal transfer of intangible assets
-
853
853
-
853
-
853
-
-
-
-
-
(983)
(983)
Income taxes
(291)
1,105
814
(394)
420
(1,034)
(614)
(300)
(388)
(688)
(183)
(871)
(1,234)
(2,105)
Increase to net earnings
$ 4,731
$ 3,835
$ 8,566
$ 1,862
$ 10,428
$ 13,358
$ 23,786
$ 1,931
$ 3,281
$ 5,212
$ 2,949
$ 8,161
$ 1,699
$ 9,860
(a)
Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt.
8.GAAP to NON_GAAP REC
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN GAAP LINE ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP LINE ITEMS
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
2020
2021
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Gross profit
$ 7,119
$ 7,430
$ 14,549
$ 8,038
$ 22,587
$ 8,158
$ 30,745
$ 8,232
$ 9,251
$ 17,483
$ 9,333
$ 26,816
$ 9,629
$ 36,445
Specified items (a)
1,438
728
2,166
459
2,625
675
3,300
417
89
506
97
603
-
603
Gross profit excluding specified items
8,557
8,158
16,715
8,497
25,212
8,833
34,045
8,649
9,340
17,989
9,430
27,419
9,629
37,048
Marketing, selling and administrative
1,606
1,628
3,234
1,706
4,940
2,721
7,661
1,666
1,882
3,548
1,788
5,336
2,354
7,690
Specified items (a)
(21)
(11)
(32)
(6)
(38)
(241)
(279)
1
(1)
-
(1)
(1)
(2)
(3)
Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items
1,585
1,617
3,202
1,700
4,902
2,480
7,382
1,667
1,881
3,548
1,787
5,335
2,352
7,687
Research and development
2,372
2,522
4,894
2,499
7,393
3,750
11,143
2,225
3,271
5,496
3,251
8,747
2,607
11,354
Specified items (a)
(116)
(354)
(470)
(223)
(693)
(1,213)
(1,906)
(1)
(1,010)
(1,011)
(812)
(1,823)
-
(1,823)
Research and development excluding specified items
Amortization of acquired intangible assets excluding specified items
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other (income)/expense, net
1,163
(736)
427
(915)
(488)
(1,826)
(2,314)
(702)
(2)
(704)
(409)
(1,113)
393
(720)
Specified items (a)
(1,165)
752
(413)
923
510
1,701
2,211
699
(22)
677
324
1,001
(514)
487
Other (income)/expense, net excluding specified items
(2)
16
14
8
22
(125)
(103)
(3)
(24)
(27)
(85)
(112)
(121)
(233)
(a)
Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details.
For a description of Non-GAAP financial information, see Bristol Myers Squibb "Use of non-GAAP Financial Information" herein.
9. GAAP to Non_GAAP EPS
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS
(Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data)
2020
2021
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Earnings/(Loss) before income taxes
$ (304)
$ 1,627
$ 1,323
$ 2,257
$ 3,580
$ (10,451)
$ (6,871)
$ 2,530
$ 1,553
$ 4,083
$ 2,157
$ 6,240
$ 1,858
$ 8,098
Specified items(a)
5,022
2,730
7,752
2,256
10,008
14,392
24,400
2,231
3,669
5,900
3,132
9,032
2,933
11,965
Earnings before income taxes excluding specified items
4,718
4,357
9,075
4,513
13,588
3,941
17,529
4,761
5,222
9,983
5,289
15,272
4,791
20,063
Provision/(Benefit) for income taxes
462
1,707
2,169
379
2,548
(424)
2,124
501
492
993
605
1,598
(514)
1,084
Income taxes on specified items(a)
291
3
294
405
699
1,034
1,733
300
388
688
183
871
251
1,122
Income taxes attributed to Otezla® divestiture(a)
-
(255)
(255)
(11)
(266)
-
(266)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income taxes attributed to internal transfers of intangible assets(a)
-
(853)
(853)
-
(853)
-
(853)
-
-
-
-
-
983
983
Provision for income taxes excluding tax on specified items and income taxes attributed to Otezla® divestiture and internal transfers of intangible assets
753
602
1,355
773
2,128
610
2,738
801
880
1,681
788
2,469
720
3,189
Noncontrolling Interest
9
5
14
6
20
-
20
8
6
14
6
20
-
20
Specified items(a)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Noncontrolling Interest excluding specified items
9
5
14
6
20
-
20
8
6
14
6
20
-
20
Net Earnings/(Loss) attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation - GAAP
(775)
(85)
(860)
1,872
1,012
(10,027)
(9,015)
2,021
1,055
3,076
1,546
4,622
2,372
6,994
Specified items(a)
4,731
3,835
8,566
1,862
10,428
13,358
23,786
1,931
3,281
5,212
2,949
8,161
1,699
9,860
Net earnings attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation excluding specified items - Non-GAAP
3,956
3,750
7,706
3,734
11,440
3,331
14,771
3,952
4,336
8,288
4,495
12,783
4,071
16,854
Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted - GAAP
2,258
2,263
2,261
2,290
2,295
2,252
2,258
2,265
2,252
2,258
2,243
2,253
2,219
2,245
Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted - Non-GAAP
2,298
2,297
2,298
2,290
2,295
2,286
2,293
2,265
2,252
2,258
2,243
2,253
2,219
2,245
Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share - GAAP*
$ (0.34)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.38)
$ 0.82
$ 0.44
$ (4.45)
$ (3.99)
$ 0.89
$ 0.47
$ 1.36
$ 0.69
$ 2.05
$ 1.07
$ 3.12
Diluted Earnings Per Share attributable to specified items(a)
2.06
1.67
3.73
0.81
4.54
5.91
10.43
0.85
1.46
2.31
1.31
3.62
0.76
4.39
Diluted Earnings Per Share - Non-GAAP*
$ 1.72
$ 1.63
$ 3.35
$ 1.63
$ 4.98
$ 1.46
$ 6.44
$ 1.74
$ 1.93
$ 3.67
$ 2.00
$ 5.67
$ 1.83
$ 7.51
Effective Tax Rate
(152.0)%
104.9%
163.9%
16.8%
71.2%
4.1%
(30.9)%
19.8%
31.7%
24.3%
28.0%
25.6%
(27.7)%
13.4%
Specified items(a)
168.0%
(91.1)%
(149.0)%
0.3%
(55.5)%
11.4%
46.5%
(3.0)%
(14.8)%
(7.5)%
(13.1)%
(9.4)%
42.7%
2.5%
Effective Tax Rate excluding specified items
16.0%
13.8%
14.9%
17.1%
15.7%
15.5%
15.6%
16.8%
16.9%
16.8%
14.9%
16.2%
15.0%
15.9%
*
Quarterly amounts may not add to the year-to-date amounts, as each period is computed on a discrete basis.
(a)
Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details. Effective tax rate on the Specified Items represents the difference between the GAAP and Non-GAAP effective tax rate.
For a description of Non-GAAP financial information, see Bristol Myers Squibb "Use of non-GAAP Financial Information" herein.
10. ADDL DATA
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 15,817
$ 19,934
$ 19,435
$ 14,546
$ 10,982
$ 11,024
$ 13,540
$ 13,979
Marketable debt securities - current
2,505
1,724
1,720
1,285
1,948
1,946
2,123
2,987
Marketable debt securities - non-current
651
523
495
433
288
143
46
- 0
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities
18,973
22,181
21,650
16,264
13,218
13,113
15,709
16,966
Short-term debt obligations
(3,862)
(4,819)
(3,585)
(2,340)
(1,777)
(2,655)
(5,065)
(4,948)
Long-term debt
(42,844)
(41,853)
(41,364)
(48,336)
(44,505)
(42,503)
(39,677)
(39,605)
Net debt position
$ (27,733)
$ (24,491)
$ (23,299)
$ (34,412)
$ (33,064)
$ (32,045)
$ (29,033)
$ (27,587)
11. Guidance
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
2022 FULL YEAR PROJECTED DILUTED EPS FROM OPERATIONS
EXCLUDING PROJECTED SPECIFIED ITEMS
Full Year 2022
Pre-tax
Tax
After-tax
Projected Diluted Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per Common Share - GAAP
$3.37 to $3.67
Projected Specified Items:
Purchase price accounting adjustments(a)
4.54
0.41
4.13
Acquisition, restructuring and integration expenses(b)
0.23
0.06
0.17
Other
(0.04)
(0.02)
(0.02)
Total
4.73
0.45
4.28
Projected Diluted Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per Common Share - Non-GAAP
$7.65 to $7.95
(a) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, unwind of inventory purchase price adjustments and amortization of fair value adjustments of debt assumed from Celgene.
(b) Includes acquisition-related restructuring and integration expenses recognized primarily in Other (income)/expense, net.
The following table summarizes the company's 2022 financial guidance:
Line item
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Revenues
Increasing low-single digits
Increasing low-single digits
Gross margin
Approximately 78%
Approximately 78%
Operating expenses(c)
Decreasing by approximately 10%
In-line with 2021
Effective tax rate
Approximately 24%
Approximately 16.5%
(c) Operating expenses consist of marketing, selling and administrative expenses and research and development expenses.
The GAAP financial results for the full year of 2022 will include specified items, including but not limited to purchase price accounting adjustments, integration expenses, charges associated with restructuring, downsizing and streamlining worldwide operations. The 2022 financial guidance excludes the impact of any potential future strategic acquisitions and divestitures and any specified items that have not yet been identified and quantified. For a fuller discussion of items that could impact full year GAAP results, as well as the use of non-GAAP financial information, see Bristol Myers Squibb Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results for 2021 on February 4, 2022, including "2022 Financial Guidance" and "Use of non-GAAP Financial Information" therein.
12.Non-GAAP Disclaimer
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In discussing financial results and guidance, the company refers to financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this supplementary information to the earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and are presented because management has evaluated the company's financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items or the effects of foreign currency translation, as applicable, and believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented portray the results of the company's baseline performance, supplement or enhance management, analysts and investors overall understanding of the company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods. This information is among the primary indicators that we use as a basis for evaluating performance, allocating resources, setting incentive compensation targets and planning and forecasting for future periods. In addition, non-GAAP gross margin, which is gross profit excluding certain specified items as a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP marketing, selling and administrative expenses, which is marketing, selling and administrative expense excluding certain specified items, and non-GAAP research and development expenses, which is research and development expenses excluding certain specified items, are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by our management and make it easier for investors, analysts and peers to compare our operating performance to other companies in our industry and to compare our year-over-year results. This supplementary information to the earnings release also provides certain revenues and expenses as well as non-GAAP measures excluding the impact of foreign exchange. We calculate foreign exchange impacts by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period average currency rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results. Non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP earnings and related EPS information are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that are evaluated on an individual basis after considering their quantitative and qualitative aspects and typically have one or more of the following characteristics, such as being highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of past or future operating results. These items are excluded from non-GAAP earnings and related EPS information because the company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the company's business nor reflect the company's underlying business performance. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods, including amortization of acquired intangible assets, including product rights that generate a significant portion of our ongoing revenue and will recur until the intangible assets are fully amortized, unwind of inventory purchase price adjustments, acquisition and integration expenses, restructuring costs, accelerated depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, R&D charges or other income resulting from up-front or contingent milestone payments in connection with the acquisition or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights, divestiture gains or losses, stock compensation resulting from accelerated vesting of Celgene awards, certain retention-related employee compensation charges related to the Celgene transaction, pension, legal and other contractual settlement charges, equity investment and contingent value rights fair value adjustments (including fair value adjustments attributed to limited partnership equity method investments beginning in 2021) and amortization of fair value adjustments of debt acquired from Celgene in our 2019 exchange offer, among other items. Certain other significant tax items are also excluded such as the impact resulting from internal transfers due to streamlining our legal entity structure subsequent to the Celgene acquisition and the global intangible low taxed income tax change upon finalization of the Otezla* divestiture in 2020. Deferred and current income taxes attributed to these items are also adjusted for considering their individual impact to the overall tax expense, deductibility and jurisdictional tax rates. Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial measures presented in the press release that are prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying financial tables. Within the accompanying financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts. Also note that a reconciliation of the forward-looking revenue (ex-FX), free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin measures is not provided due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying items that are necessary for such reconciliation. Namely, we are not able to reliably predict the impact of specified items or currency exchange rates beyond the next twelve months. As a result, the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future GAAP results.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 14:35:09 UTC.