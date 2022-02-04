Bristol Myers Squibb : Quarterly Package of Financial Information (XLS) Excel 591 KB 02/04/2022 | 09:36am EST Send by mail :

Summary BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY QUARTERLY TREND ANALYSIS OF REVENUES (Unaudited, dollars in millions) Revenues 2020 2021 % Change FX Impact(b) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Qtr vs. Qtr YTD vs. YTD Qtr vs. Qtr YTD vs. YTD United States $ 6,766 $ 6,487 $ 13,253 $ 6,542 $ 19,795 $ 6,782 $ 26,577 $ 7,010 $ 7,388 $ 14,398 $ 7,296 $ 21,694 $ 7,520 $ 29,214 11% 10% - - - - Europe 2,567 2,136 4,703 2,453 7,156 2,697 9,853 2,553 2,689 5,242 2,661 7,903 2,784 10,687 3% 8% (3)% 3% - - Rest of the World 1,335 1,334 2,669 1,361 4,030 1,427 5,457 1,346 1,435 2,781 1,391 4,172 1,460 5,632 2% 3% (4)% 1% - - Other(a) 113 172 285 184 469 162 631 164 191 355 276 631 221 852 36% 35% - - - - Total $ 10,781 $ 10,129 $ 20,910 $ 10,540 $ 31,450 $ 11,068 $ 42,518 $ 11,073 $ 11,703 $ 22,776 $ 11,624 $ 34,400 $ 11,985 $ 46,385 8% 9% (1)% 1% % of Revenues 2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year United States 62.8% 64.0% 63.4% 62.1% 62.9% 61.3% 62.5% 63.3% 63.1% 63.2% 62.8% 63.1% 62.7% 63.0% Europe 23.8% 21.1% 22.5% 23.3% 22.8% 24.4% 23.2% 23.1% 23.0% 23.0% 22.9% 23.0% 23.2% 23.0% Rest of the World 12.4% 13.2% 12.8% 12.9% 12.8% 12.9% 12.8% 12.2% 12.3% 12.2% 12.0% 12.1% 12.2% 12.1% Other 1.0% 1.7% 1.3% 1.7% 1.5% 1.4% 1.5% 1.4% 1.6% 1.6% 2.3% 1.8% 1.9% 1.9% Total 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% (a) Other revenues include royalties and alliance-related revenues for products not sold by our regional commercial organizations. (b) Foreign exchange impacts were derived by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period average currency rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results. 2. Review BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS (Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data) 2020 2021 % Change 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Qtr vs. Qtr YTD vs. YTD Net product sales $ 10,541 $ 9,817 $ 20,358 $ 10,197 $ 30,555 $ 10,766 $ 41,321 $ 10,798 $ 11,405 $ 22,203 $ 11,243 $ 33,446 $ 11,609 $ 45,055 8% 9% Alliance and other revenues 240 312 552 343 895 302 1,197 275 298 573 381 954 376 1,330 25% 11% Total Revenues 10,781 10,129 20,910 10,540 31,450 11,068 42,518 11,073 11,703 22,776 11,624 34,400 11,985 46,385 8% 9% Cost of products sold(a) 3,662 2,699 6,361 2,502 8,863 2,910 11,773 2,841 2,452 5,293 2,291 7,584 2,356 9,940 (19)% (16)% Marketing, selling and administrative 1,606 1,628 3,234 1,706 4,940 2,721 7,661 1,666 1,882 3,548 1,788 5,336 2,354 7,690 (13)% - Research and development 2,372 2,522 4,894 2,499 7,393 3,750 11,143 2,225 3,271 5,496 3,251 8,747 2,607 11,354 (30)% 2% IPRD charge -MyoKardia acquisition - - - - - 11,438 11,438 - - - - - - - (100)% (100)% Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,282 2,389 4,671 2,491 7,162 2,526 9,688 2,513 2,547 5,060 2,546 7,606 2,417 10,023 (4)% 3% Other (income)/expense, net 1,163 (736) 427 (915) (488) (1,826) (2,314) (702) (2) (704) (409) (1,113) 393 (720) ** (69)% Total Expenses 11,085 8,502 19,587 8,283 27,870 21,519 49,389 8,543 10,150 18,693 9,467 28,160 10,127 38,287 (53)% (22)% Earnings/(Loss) Before Income Taxes (304) 1,627 1,323 2,257 3,580 (10,451) (6,871) 2,530 1,553 4,083 2,157 6,240 1,858 8,098 ** ** Provision/(Benefit) for Income Taxes 462 1,707 2,169 379 2,548 (424) 2,124 501 492 993 605 1,598 (514) 1,084 21% (49)% Net Earnings/(Loss) (766) (80) (846) 1,878 1,032 (10,027) (8,995) 2,029 1,061 3,090 1,552 4,642 2,372 7,014 ** ** Noncontrolling Interest 9 5 14 6 20 - 20 8 6 14 6 20 - 20 N/A - Net Earnings/(Loss) Attributable to BMS $ (775) $ (85) $ (860) $ 1,872 $ 1,012 $ (10,027) $ (9,015) $ 2,021 $ 1,055 $ 3,076 $ 1,546 $ 4,622 $ 2,372 $ 6,994 ** ** Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per Common Share* $ (0.34) $ (0.04) $ (0.38) $ 0.82 $ 0.44 $ (4.45) $ (3.99) $ 0.89 $ 0.47 $ 1.36 $ 0.69 $ 2.05 $ 1.07 $ 3.12 ** ** Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 2,258 2,263 2,261 2,290 2,295 2,252 2,258 2,265 2,252 2,258 2,243 2,253 2,219 2,245 - - Dividends declared per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.90 $ 0.45 $ 1.35 $ 0.49 $ 1.84 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.98 $ 0.49 $ 1.47 $ 0.54 $ 2.01 10% 9% 2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year % of Total Revenues Gross Margin 66.0% 73.4% 69.6% 76.3% 71.8% 73.7% 72.3% 74.3% 79.0% 76.8% 80.3% 78.0% 80.3% 78.6% Other Ratios Effective tax rate (152.0)% 104.9% 163.9% 16.8% 71.2% 4.1% (30.9)% 19.8% 31.7% 24.3% 28.0% 25.6% (27.7)% 13.4% Other (income)/expense, net 2020 2021 % Change 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Qtr vs. Qtr YTD vs. YTD Interest expense(b) $ 362 $ 357 $ 719 $ 346 $ 1,065 $ 355 $ 1,420 $ 353 $ 330 $ 683 $ 328 $ 1,011 $ 323 $ 1,334 (9)% (6)% Royalties and licensing income (410) (311) (721) (403) (1,124) (403) (1,527) (367) (405) (772) (425) (1,197) (536) (1,733) 33% 13% Equity investment (gains)/losses 338 (818) (480) (244) (724) (504) (1,228) (601) (148) (749) (465) (1,214) 469 (745) ** (39)% Integration expenses 174 166 340 195 535 182 717 141 152 293 141 434 130 564 (29)% (21)% Contingent consideration 556 (165) 391 (988) (597) (1,160) (1,757) (510) - (510) - (510) (32) (542) (97)% (69)% Loss on debt redemption - - - - - - - 281 - 281 - 281 - 281 N/A ** Provision for restructuring 160 115 275 176 451 79 530 45 78 123 27 150 19 169 (76)% (68)% Litigation and other settlements 32 (1) 31 10 41 (235) (194) (8) 44 36 13 49 33 82 ** ** Transition and other service fees (61) (50) (111) (18) (129) (20) (149) (15) (22) (37) (6) (43) (6) (49) (70)% (67)% Investment income (61) (25) (86) (13) (99) (22) (121) (9) (12) (21) (12) (33) (6) (39) (73)% (68)% Divestiture (gains)/losses (16) 9 (7) 1 (6) (49) (55) - (11) (11) 2 (9) - (9) (100)% (84)% Reversion excise tax 76 - 76 - 76 - 76 - - - - - - - N/A (100)% Intangible asset impairment - 21 21 - 21 - 21 - - - - - - - N/A (100)% Other 13 (34) (21) 23 2 (49) (47) (12) (8) (20) (12) (32) (1) (33) (98)% (30)% Other (income)/expense, net $ 1,163 $ (736) $ 427 $ (915) $ (488) $ (1,826) $ (2,314) $ (702) $ (2) $ (704) $ (409) $ (1,113) $ 393 $ (720) ** (69)% * Quarterly amounts may not add to the year-to-date amounts, as each period is computed on a discrete basis. ** In excess of +/- 100%. (a) Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets. (b) Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt. 3. FX Impact BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROWTH DOLLARS AND PERCENTAGES EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 (Unaudited, dollars in millions) Favorable / Favorable / QUARTER-TO-DATE (Unfavorable) 2021 (Unfavorable) % Change 2021 2020 $ Change % Change FX Impact $ * Excluding FX FX Impact % * Excluding FX Revenues $ 11,985 $ 11,068 $ 917 8% $ (124) $ 12,109 (1)% 9% Gross profit 9,629 8,158 1,471 18% N/A N/A N/A N/A Gross profit excluding specified items (a) 9,629 8,833 796 9% N/A N/A N/A N/A Gross profit excluding specified items as a % of revenues 80.3% 79.8% Marketing, selling and administrative 2,354 2,721 (367) (13)% 17 2,371 - (13)% Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items (a) 2,352 2,480 (128) (5)% 17 2,369 1% (4)% Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items as a % of revenues 19.6% 22.4% Research and development 2,607 3,750 (1,143) (30)% 6 2,613 - (30)% Research and development excluding specified items (a) 2,607 2,537 70 3% 6 2,613 - 3% Research and development excluding specified items as a % of revenues 21.8% 22.9% Favorable / Favorable / YEAR-TO-DATE (Unfavorable) 2021 (Unfavorable) % Change 2021 2020 $ Change % Change FX Impact $ * Excluding FX FX Impact % * Excluding FX Revenues $ 46,385 $ 42,518 $ 3,867 9% $ 435 $ 45,950 1% 8% Gross profit 36,445 30,745 5,700 19% N/A N/A N/A N/A Gross profit excluding specified items (a) 37,048 34,045 3,003 9% N/A N/A N/A N/A Gross profit excluding specified items as a % of revenues 79.9% 80.1% Marketing, selling and administrative 7,690 7,661 29 - (59) 7,631 - - Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items (a) 7,687 7,382 305 4% (59) 7,628 (1)% 3% Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items as a % of revenues 16.6% 17.4% Research and development 11,354 11,143 211 2% (21) 11,333 - 2% Research and development excluding specified items (a) 9,531 9,237 294 3% (21) 9,510 - 3% Research and development excluding specified items as a % of revenues 20.5% 21.7% * Foreign exchange impacts were derived by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period average currency rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results. (a) Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details. 4. Worldwide BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY WORLDWIDE REVENUES QUARTERLY REVENUES TREND ANALYSIS (Unaudited, dollars in millions) 2020 2021 $ Change % Change 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Qtr vs. Qtr YTD vs. YTD Qtr vs. Qtr YTD vs. YTD Revlimid $ 2,915 $ 2,884 $ 5,799 $ 3,027 $ 8,826 $ 3,280 $ 12,106 $ 2,944 $ 3,202 $ 6,146 $ 3,347 $ 9,493 $ 3,328 $ 12,821 $ 48 $ 715 1% 6% Eliquis 2,641 2,163 4,804 2,095 6,899 2,269 9,168 2,886 2,792 5,678 2,413 8,091 2,671 10,762 402 1,594 18% 17% Opdivo 1,766 1,653 3,419 1,780 5,199 1,793 6,992 1,720 1,910 3,630 1,905 5,535 1,988 7,523 195 531 11% 8% Pomalyst/Imnovid 713 745 1,458 777 2,235 835 3,070 773 854 1,627 851 2,478 854 3,332 19 262 2% 9% Orencia 714 750 1,464 826 2,290 867 3,157 758 814 1,572 870 2,442 864 3,306 (3) 149 - 5% Sprycel 521 511 1,032 544 1,576 564 2,140 470 541 1,011 551 1,562 555 2,117 (9) (23) (2)% (1)% Yervoy 396 369 765 446 1,211 471 1,682 456 510 966 515 1,481 545 2,026 74 344 16% 20% Abraxane 300 308 608 342 950 297 1,247 314 296 610 266 876 305 1,181 8 (66) 3% (5)% Reblozyl 8 55 63 96 159 115 274 112 128 240 160 400 151 551 36 277 31% ** Empliciti 97 97 194 96 290 91 381 85 86 171 82 253 81 334 (10) (47) (11)% (12)% Abecma - - - - - - - - 24 24 71 95 69 164 69 164 N/A N/A Zeposia - 1 1 2 3 9 12 18 28 46 40 86 48 134 39 122 ** ** Breyanzi - - - - - - - - 17 17 30 47 40 87 40 87 N/A N/A Inrebic 12 15 27 13 40 15 55 16 16 32 22 54 20 74 5 19 33% 35% Onureg - - - 3 3 14 17 15 12 27 21 48 25 73 11 56 79% ** Mature and other brands(a) 698 578 1,276 493 1,769 448 2,217 506 473 979 480 1,459 441 1,900 (7) (317) (2)% (14)% Total 10,781 10,129 20,910 10,540 31,450 11,068 42,518 11,073 11,703 22,776 11,624 34,400 11,985 46,385 917 3,867 8% 9% ** In excess of +/- 100%. (a) Includes products that have lost exclusivity in major markets, over-the-counter (OTC) brands and royalty revenue. 5. Domestic BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY U.S. REVENUES QUARTERLY REVENUES TREND ANALYSIS (Unaudited, dollars in millions) 2020 2021 % Change 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Qtr vs. Qtr YTD vs. YTD Revlimid $ 1,966 $ 2,048 $ 4,014 $ 2,080 $ 6,094 $ 2,197 $ 8,291 $ 1,958 $ 2,164 $ 4,122 $ 2,303 $ 6,425 $ 2,270 $ 8,695 3% 5% Eliquis 1,777 1,363 3,140 1,118 4,258 1,227 5,485 1,923 1,722 3,645 1,315 4,960 1,496 6,456 22% 18% Opdivo 1,008 956 1,964 1,018 2,982 963 3,945 944 1,076 2,020 1,062 3,082 1,120 4,202 16% 7% Pomalyst/Imnovid 489 522 1,011 548 1,559 577 2,136 512 567 1,079 586 1,665 584 2,249 1% 5% Orencia 500 554 1,054 588 1,642 626 2,268 536 593 1,129 644 1,773 637 2,410 2% 6% Sprycel 300 308 608 336 944 351 1,295 275 325 600 346 946 351 1,297 - - Yervoy 257 254 511 309 820 304 1,124 294 328 622 313 935 330 1,265 9% 13% Abraxane 205 218 423 236 659 214 873 225 234 459 211 670 228 898 7% 3% Reblozyl 8 55 63 92 155 104 259 98 110 208 147 355 130 485 25% 87% Empliciti 59 59 118 59 177 53 230 51 51 102 48 150 50 200 (6)% (13)% Abecma - - - - - - - - 24 24 67 91 67 158 N/A N/A Zeposia - 1 1 2 3 7 10 13 20 33 32 65 34 99 ** ** Breyanzi - - - - - - - - 17 17 29 46 38 84 N/A N/A Inrebic 12 15 27 13 40 15 55 15 15 30 20 50 17 67 13% 22% Onureg - - - 3 3 14 17 14 12 26 21 47 22 69 57% ** Mature and other brands(a) 185 134 319 140 459 130 589 152 130 282 152 434 146 580 12% (2)% Total(b) 6,766 6,487 13,253 6,542 19,795 6,782 26,577 7,010 7,388 14,398 7,296 21,694 7,520 29,214 11% 10% ** In excess of +/- 100%. (a) Includes products that have lost exclusivity in major markets, OTC brands and royalty revenue. (b) Includes Puerto Rico. 6. International BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES QUARTERLY REVENUES TREND ANALYSIS (Unaudited, dollars in millions) 2020 2021 % Change(b) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Qtr vs. Qtr YTD vs. YTD Revlimid $ 949 $ 836 $ 1,785 $ 947 $ 2,732 $ 1,083 $ 3,815 $ 986 $ 1,038 $ 2,024 $ 1,044 $ 3,068 $ 1,058 $ 4,126 (2)% 8% Eliquis 864 800 1,664 977 2,641 1,042 3,683 963 1,070 2,033 1,098 3,131 1,175 4,306 13% 17% Opdivo 758 697 1,455 762 2,217 830 3,047 776 834 1,610 843 2,453 868 3,321 5% 9% Pomalyst/Imnovid 224 223 447 229 676 258 934 261 287 548 265 813 270 1,083 5% 16% Orencia 214 196 410 238 648 241 889 222 221 443 226 669 227 896 (6)% 1% Sprycel 221 203 424 208 632 213 845 195 216 411 205 616 204 820 (4)% (3)% Yervoy 139 115 254 137 391 167 558 162 182 344 202 546 215 761 29% 36% Abraxane 95 90 185 106 291 83 374 89 62 151 55 206 77 283 (7)% (24)% Reblozyl - - - 4 4 11 15 14 18 32 13 45 21 66 91% ** Empliciti 38 38 76 37 113 38 151 34 35 69 34 103 31 134 (18)% (11)% Abecma - - - - - - - - - - 4 4 2 6 N/A N/A Zeposia - - - - - 2 2 5 8 13 8 21 14 35 ** ** Breyanzi - - - - - - - - - - 1 1 2 3 N/A N/A Inrebic - - - - - - - 1 1 2 2 4 3 7 N/A N/A Onureg - - - - - - - 1 - 1 - 1 3 4 N/A N/A Mature and other brands(a) 513 444 957 353 1,310 318 1,628 354 343 697 328 1,025 295 1,320 (7)% (19)% Total 4,015 3,642 7,657 3,998 11,655 4,286 15,941 4,063 4,315 8,378 4,328 12,706 4,465 17,171 4% 8% ** In excess of +/- 100%. (a) Includes products that have lost exclusivity in major markets, OTC brands and royalty revenue. (b) The foreign exchange impact on international revenues was unfavorable 3% for the fouth quarter and favorable 3% year-to-date. The foreign exchange impact on key brands is included below. Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date Revenue Change % Favorable/ (Unfavorable) FX Impact % Revenue Change % Excluding FX Revenue Change % Favorable/ (Unfavorable) FX Impact % Revenue Change % Excluding FX Revlimid (2)% (3)% 1% 8% 3% 5% Eliquis 13% (3)% 16% 17% 3% 14% Opdivo 5% (3)% 8% 9% 2% 7% Pomalyst/Imnovid 5% (4)% 9% 16% 2% 14% Orencia (6)% (4)% (2)% 1% 2% (1)% Sprycel (4)% (5)% 1% (3)% 1% (4)% Yervoy 29% (3)% 32% 36% 2% 34% Abraxane (7)% (1)% (6)% (24)% 3% (27)% Empliciti (18)% (6)% (12)% (11)% - (11)% 7. Specified Items BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY SPECIFIED ITEMS (Unaudited, dollars in millions) 2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments $ 1,420 $ 714 $ 2,134 $ 456 $ 2,590 $ 98 $ 2,688 $ 79 $ 88 $ 167 $ 97 $ 264 $ - $ 264 Intangible asset impairment - - - - - 575 575 315 - 315 - 315 - 315 Employee compensation charges 2 1 3 - 3 1 4 - - - - - - - Site exit and other costs 16 13 29 3 32 1 33 23 1 24 - 24 - 24 Cost of products sold 1,438 728 2,166 459 2,625 675 3,300 417 89 506 97 603 - 603 Employee compensation charges 15 12 27 7 34 241 275 - 1 1 - 1 - 1 Site exit and other costs 6 (1) 5 (1) 4 - 4 (1) - (1) 1 - 2 2 Marketing, selling and administrative 21 11 32 6 38 241 279 (1) 1 - 1 1 2 3 License and asset acquisition charges 25 300 325 203 528 475 1,003 - 780 780 200 980 - 980 IPRD impairments - - - - - 470 470 - 230 230 610 840 - 840 Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments 17 - 17 8 25 11 36 - - - 1 1 - 1 Employee compensation charges 18 15 33 8 41 241 282 1 - 1 - 1 - 1 Site exit and other costs 56 39 95 4 99 16 115 - - - 1 1 - 1 Research and development 116 354 470 223 693 1,213 1,906 1 1,010 1,011 812 1,823 - 1,823 IPRD charge -MyoKardia acquisition - - - - - 11,438 11,438 - - - - - - - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,282 2,389 4,671 2,491 7,162 2,526 9,688 2,513 2,547 5,060 2,546 7,606 2,417 10,023 Interest expense(a) (41) (41) (82) (40) (122) (37) (159) (34) (28) (62) (29) (91) (29) (120) Royalties and licensing income (83) (18) (101) (53) (154) (14) (168) (14) (15) (29) - (29) (43) (72) Equity investment (gains)/losses 339 (818) (479) (214) (693) (463) (1,156) (608) (154) (762) (465) (1,227) 469 (758) Integration expenses 174 166 340 195 535 182 717 141 152 293 141 434 130 564 Contingent consideration 556 (165) 391 (988) (597) (1,160) (1,757) (510) - (510) - (510) (32) (542) Loss on debt redemption - - - - - - - 281 - 281 - 281 - 281 Provision for restructuring 160 115 275 176 451 79 530 45 78 123 27 150 19 169 Litigation and other settlements - - - - - (239) (239) - - - - - - - Divestiture (gains)/losses (16) 9 (7) 1 (6) (49) (55) - (11) (11) 2 (9) - (9) Reversion excise tax 76 - 76 - 76 - 76 - - - - - - - Other (income)/expense, net 1,165 (752) 413 (923) (510) (1,701) (2,211) (699) 22 (677) (324) (1,001) 514 (487) Increase to pretax income 5,022 2,730 7,752 2,256 10,008 14,392 24,400 2,231 3,669 5,900 3,132 9,032 2,933 11,965 Income taxes on items above (291) (3) (294) (405) (699) (1,034) (1,733) (300) (388) (688) (183) (871) (251) (1,122) Income taxes attributed to Otezla® divestiture - 255 255 11 266 - 266 - - - - - - - Income taxes attributed to internal transfer of intangible assets - 853 853 - 853 - 853 - - - - - (983) (983) Income taxes (291) 1,105 814 (394) 420 (1,034) (614) (300) (388) (688) (183) (871) (1,234) (2,105) Increase to net earnings $ 4,731 $ 3,835 $ 8,566 $ 1,862 $ 10,428 $ 13,358 $ 23,786 $ 1,931 $ 3,281 $ 5,212 $ 2,949 $ 8,161 $ 1,699 $ 9,860 (a) Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt. 8.GAAP to NON_GAAP REC BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN GAAP LINE ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP LINE ITEMS (Unaudited, dollars in millions) 2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Gross profit $ 7,119 $ 7,430 $ 14,549 $ 8,038 $ 22,587 $ 8,158 $ 30,745 $ 8,232 $ 9,251 $ 17,483 $ 9,333 $ 26,816 $ 9,629 $ 36,445 Specified items (a) 1,438 728 2,166 459 2,625 675 3,300 417 89 506 97 603 - 603 Gross profit excluding specified items 8,557 8,158 16,715 8,497 25,212 8,833 34,045 8,649 9,340 17,989 9,430 27,419 9,629 37,048 Marketing, selling and administrative 1,606 1,628 3,234 1,706 4,940 2,721 7,661 1,666 1,882 3,548 1,788 5,336 2,354 7,690 Specified items (a) (21) (11) (32) (6) (38) (241) (279) 1 (1) - (1) (1) (2) (3) Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items 1,585 1,617 3,202 1,700 4,902 2,480 7,382 1,667 1,881 3,548 1,787 5,335 2,352 7,687 Research and development 2,372 2,522 4,894 2,499 7,393 3,750 11,143 2,225 3,271 5,496 3,251 8,747 2,607 11,354 Specified items (a) (116) (354) (470) (223) (693) (1,213) (1,906) (1) (1,010) (1,011) (812) (1,823) - (1,823) Research and development excluding specified items 2,256 2,168 4,424 2,276 6,700 2,537 9,237 2,224 2,261 4,485 2,439 6,924 2,607 9,531 IPRD charge -MyoKardia acquisition - - - - - 11,438 11,438 - - - - - - - Specified items (a) - - - - - (11,438) (11,438) - - - - - - - IPRD charge -MyoKardia acquisition excluding specified items - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,282 2,389 4,671 2,491 7,162 2,526 9,688 2,513 2,547 5,060 2,546 7,606 2,417 10,023 Specified items (a) (2,282) (2,389) (4,671) (2,491) (7,162) (2,526) (9,688) (2,513) (2,547) (5,060) (2,546) (7,606) (2,417) (10,023) Amortization of acquired intangible assets excluding specified items - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Other (income)/expense, net 1,163 (736) 427 (915) (488) (1,826) (2,314) (702) (2) (704) (409) (1,113) 393 (720) Specified items (a) (1,165) 752 (413) 923 510 1,701 2,211 699 (22) 677 324 1,001 (514) 487 Other (income)/expense, net excluding specified items (2) 16 14 8 22 (125) (103) (3) (24) (27) (85) (112) (121) (233) (a) Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details. For a description of Non-GAAP financial information, see Bristol Myers Squibb "Use of non-GAAP Financial Information" herein. 9. GAAP to Non_GAAP EPS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data) 2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Earnings/(Loss) before income taxes $ (304) $ 1,627 $ 1,323 $ 2,257 $ 3,580 $ (10,451) $ (6,871) $ 2,530 $ 1,553 $ 4,083 $ 2,157 $ 6,240 $ 1,858 $ 8,098 Specified items(a) 5,022 2,730 7,752 2,256 10,008 14,392 24,400 2,231 3,669 5,900 3,132 9,032 2,933 11,965 Earnings before income taxes excluding specified items 4,718 4,357 9,075 4,513 13,588 3,941 17,529 4,761 5,222 9,983 5,289 15,272 4,791 20,063 Provision/(Benefit) for income taxes 462 1,707 2,169 379 2,548 (424) 2,124 501 492 993 605 1,598 (514) 1,084 Income taxes on specified items(a) 291 3 294 405 699 1,034 1,733 300 388 688 183 871 251 1,122 Income taxes attributed to Otezla® divestiture(a) - (255) (255) (11) (266) - (266) - - - - - - - Income taxes attributed to internal transfers of intangible assets(a) - (853) (853) - (853) - (853) - - - - - 983 983 Provision for income taxes excluding tax on specified items and income taxes attributed to Otezla® divestiture and internal transfers of intangible assets 753 602 1,355 773 2,128 610 2,738 801 880 1,681 788 2,469 720 3,189 Noncontrolling Interest 9 5 14 6 20 - 20 8 6 14 6 20 - 20 Specified items(a) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Noncontrolling Interest excluding specified items 9 5 14 6 20 - 20 8 6 14 6 20 - 20 Net Earnings/(Loss) attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation - GAAP (775) (85) (860) 1,872 1,012 (10,027) (9,015) 2,021 1,055 3,076 1,546 4,622 2,372 6,994 Specified items(a) 4,731 3,835 8,566 1,862 10,428 13,358 23,786 1,931 3,281 5,212 2,949 8,161 1,699 9,860 Net earnings attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation excluding specified items - Non-GAAP 3,956 3,750 7,706 3,734 11,440 3,331 14,771 3,952 4,336 8,288 4,495 12,783 4,071 16,854 Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted - GAAP 2,258 2,263 2,261 2,290 2,295 2,252 2,258 2,265 2,252 2,258 2,243 2,253 2,219 2,245 Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted - Non-GAAP 2,298 2,297 2,298 2,290 2,295 2,286 2,293 2,265 2,252 2,258 2,243 2,253 2,219 2,245 Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share - GAAP* $ (0.34) $ (0.04) $ (0.38) $ 0.82 $ 0.44 $ (4.45) $ (3.99) $ 0.89 $ 0.47 $ 1.36 $ 0.69 $ 2.05 $ 1.07 $ 3.12 Diluted Earnings Per Share attributable to specified items(a) 2.06 1.67 3.73 0.81 4.54 5.91 10.43 0.85 1.46 2.31 1.31 3.62 0.76 4.39 Diluted Earnings Per Share - Non-GAAP* $ 1.72 $ 1.63 $ 3.35 $ 1.63 $ 4.98 $ 1.46 $ 6.44 $ 1.74 $ 1.93 $ 3.67 $ 2.00 $ 5.67 $ 1.83 $ 7.51 Effective Tax Rate (152.0)% 104.9% 163.9% 16.8% 71.2% 4.1% (30.9)% 19.8% 31.7% 24.3% 28.0% 25.6% (27.7)% 13.4% Specified items(a) 168.0% (91.1)% (149.0)% 0.3% (55.5)% 11.4% 46.5% (3.0)% (14.8)% (7.5)% (13.1)% (9.4)% 42.7% 2.5% Effective Tax Rate excluding specified items 16.0% 13.8% 14.9% 17.1% 15.7% 15.5% 15.6% 16.8% 16.9% 16.8% 14.9% 16.2% 15.0% 15.9% * Quarterly amounts may not add to the year-to-date amounts, as each period is computed on a discrete basis. (a) Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details. Effective tax rate on the Specified Items represents the difference between the GAAP and Non-GAAP effective tax rate. For a description of Non-GAAP financial information, see Bristol Myers Squibb "Use of non-GAAP Financial Information" herein. 10. ADDL DATA BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (Unaudited, dollars in millions) March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,817 $ 19,934 $ 19,435 $ 14,546 $ 10,982 $ 11,024 $ 13,540 $ 13,979 Marketable debt securities - current 2,505 1,724 1,720 1,285 1,948 1,946 2,123 2,987 Marketable debt securities - non-current 651 523 495 433 288 143 46 - 0 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities 18,973 22,181 21,650 16,264 13,218 13,113 15,709 16,966 Short-term debt obligations (3,862) (4,819) (3,585) (2,340) (1,777) (2,655) (5,065) (4,948) Long-term debt (42,844) (41,853) (41,364) (48,336) (44,505) (42,503) (39,677) (39,605) Net debt position $ (27,733) $ (24,491) $ (23,299) $ (34,412) $ (33,064) $ (32,045) $ (29,033) $ (27,587) 11. Guidance BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 2022 FULL YEAR PROJECTED DILUTED EPS FROM OPERATIONS EXCLUDING PROJECTED SPECIFIED ITEMS Full Year 2022 Pre-tax Tax After-tax Projected Diluted Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per Common Share - GAAP $3.37 to $3.67 Projected Specified Items: Purchase price accounting adjustments(a) 4.54 0.41 4.13 Acquisition, restructuring and integration expenses(b) 0.23 0.06 0.17 Other (0.04) (0.02) (0.02) Total 4.73 0.45 4.28 Projected Diluted Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per Common Share - Non-GAAP $7.65 to $7.95 (a) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, unwind of inventory purchase price adjustments and amortization of fair value adjustments of debt assumed from Celgene. (b) Includes acquisition-related restructuring and integration expenses recognized primarily in Other (income)/expense, net. The following table summarizes the company's 2022 financial guidance: Line item GAAP Non-GAAP Revenues Increasing low-single digits Increasing low-single digits Gross margin Approximately 78% Approximately 78% Operating expenses(c) Decreasing by approximately 10% In-line with 2021 Effective tax rate Approximately 24% Approximately 16.5% (c) Operating expenses consist of marketing, selling and administrative expenses and research and development expenses. The GAAP financial results for the full year of 2022 will include specified items, including but not limited to purchase price accounting adjustments, integration expenses, charges associated with restructuring, downsizing and streamlining worldwide operations. The 2022 financial guidance excludes the impact of any potential future strategic acquisitions and divestitures and any specified items that have not yet been identified and quantified. For a fuller discussion of items that could impact full year GAAP results, as well as the use of non-GAAP financial information, see Bristol Myers Squibb Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results for 2021 on February 4, 2022, including "2022 Financial Guidance" and "Use of non-GAAP Financial Information" therein. 12.Non-GAAP Disclaimer BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION In discussing financial results and guidance, the company refers to financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this supplementary information to the earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and are presented because management has evaluated the company's financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items or the effects of foreign currency translation, as applicable, and believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented portray the results of the company's baseline performance, supplement or enhance management, analysts and investors overall understanding of the company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods. This information is among the primary indicators that we use as a basis for evaluating performance, allocating resources, setting incentive compensation targets and planning and forecasting for future periods. In addition, non-GAAP gross margin, which is gross profit excluding certain specified items as a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP marketing, selling and administrative expenses, which is marketing, selling and administrative expense excluding certain specified items, and non-GAAP research and development expenses, which is research and development expenses excluding certain specified items, are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by our management and make it easier for investors, analysts and peers to compare our operating performance to other companies in our industry and to compare our year-over-year results. This supplementary information to the earnings release also provides certain revenues and expenses as well as non-GAAP measures excluding the impact of foreign exchange. We calculate foreign exchange impacts by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period average currency rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results. Non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP earnings and related EPS information are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that are evaluated on an individual basis after considering their quantitative and qualitative aspects and typically have one or more of the following characteristics, such as being highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of past or future operating results. These items are excluded from non-GAAP earnings and related EPS information because the company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the company's business nor reflect the company's underlying business performance. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods, including amortization of acquired intangible assets, including product rights that generate a significant portion of our ongoing revenue and will recur until the intangible assets are fully amortized, unwind of inventory purchase price adjustments, acquisition and integration expenses, restructuring costs, accelerated depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, R&D charges or other income resulting from up-front or contingent milestone payments in connection with the acquisition or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights, divestiture gains or losses, stock compensation resulting from accelerated vesting of Celgene awards, certain retention-related employee compensation charges related to the Celgene transaction, pension, legal and other contractual settlement charges, equity investment and contingent value rights fair value adjustments (including fair value adjustments attributed to limited partnership equity method investments beginning in 2021) and amortization of fair value adjustments of debt acquired from Celgene in our 2019 exchange offer, among other items. Certain other significant tax items are also excluded such as the impact resulting from internal transfers due to streamlining our legal entity structure subsequent to the Celgene acquisition and the global intangible low taxed income tax change upon finalization of the Otezla* divestiture in 2020. Deferred and current income taxes attributed to these items are also adjusted for considering their individual impact to the overall tax expense, deductibility and jurisdictional tax rates. Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial measures presented in the press release that are prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying financial tables. Within the accompanying financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts. Also note that a reconciliation of the forward-looking revenue (ex-FX), free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin measures is not provided due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying items that are necessary for such reconciliation. Namely, we are not able to reliably predict the impact of specified items or currency exchange rates beyond the next twelve months. As a result, the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future GAAP results. Attachments Original Link

