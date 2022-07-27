Bristol Myers Squibb : Quarterly Package of Financial Information (XLS) XLSX 129 KB 07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT Send by mail :

Summary BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY QUARTERLY TREND ANALYSIS OF REVENUES (Unaudited, dollars in millions) Revenues 2021 2022 % Change FX Impact(b) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Qtr vs. Qtr YTD vs. YTD Qtr vs. Qtr YTD vs. YTD United States $ 7,010 $ 7,388 $ 14,398 $ 7,296 $ 21,694 $ 7,520 $ 29,214 $ 7,694 $ 8,268 $ 15,962 12% 11% - - - - International 3,899 4,124 8,023 4,052 12,075 4,244 16,319 3,727 3,427 7,154 (17)% (11)% (9)% (8)% - - Other(a) 164 191 355 276 631 221 852 227 192 419 1% 18% - - - - Total $ 11,073 $ 11,703 $ 22,776 $ 11,624 $ 34,400 $ 11,985 $ 46,385 $ 11,648 $ 11,887 $ 23,535 2% 3% (3)% (3)% % of Revenues 2021 2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year United States 63.3% 63.1% 63.2% 62.8% 63.1% 62.7% 63.0% 66.1% 69.6% 67.8% International 35.3% 35.3% 35.2% 34.9% 35.1% 35.4% 35.1% 32.0% 28.8% 30.4% Other 1.4% 1.6% 1.6% 2.3% 1.8% 1.9% 1.9% 1.9% 1.6% 1.8% Total 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% (a) Other revenues include royalties and alliance-related revenues for products not sold by our regional commercial organizations. (b) Foreign exchange impacts were derived by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period average currency rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results. 2. Review BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS (Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data) 2021 2022 % Change 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Qtr vs. Qtr YTD vs. YTD Net product sales $ 10,798 $ 11,405 $ 22,203 $ 11,243 $ 33,446 $ 11,609 $ 45,055 $ 11,308 $ 11,485 $ 22,793 1% 3% Alliance and other revenues 275 298 573 381 954 376 1,330 340 402 742 35% 29% Total Revenues 11,073 11,703 22,776 11,624 34,400 11,985 46,385 11,648 11,887 23,535 2% 3% Cost of products sold(a) 2,841 2,452 5,293 2,291 7,584 2,356 9,940 2,471 2,720 5,191 11% (2)% Marketing, selling and administrative 1,666 1,882 3,548 1,788 5,336 2,354 7,690 1,831 1,787 3,618 (5)% 2% Research and development(b) 2,219 2,478 4,697 2,980 7,677 2,518 10,195 2,260 2,321 4,581 (6)% (2)% Acquired IPRD(b) 6 793 799 271 1,070 89 1,159 333 400 733 (50)% (8)% Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,513 2,547 5,060 2,546 7,606 2,417 10,023 2,417 2,417 4,834 (5)% (4)% Other (income)/expense, net (702) (2) (704) (409) (1,113) 393 (720) 649 284 933 ** ** Total Expenses 8,543 10,150 18,693 9,467 28,160 10,127 38,287 9,961 9,929 19,890 (2)% 6% Earnings Before Income Taxes 2,530 1,553 4,083 2,157 6,240 1,858 8,098 1,687 1,958 3,645 26% (11)% Provision/(Benefit) for Income Taxes 501 492 993 605 1,598 (514) 1,084 404 529 933 8% (6)% Net Earnings 2,029 1,061 3,090 1,552 4,642 2,372 7,014 1,283 1,429 2,712 35% (12)% Noncontrolling Interest 8 6 14 6 20 - 20 5 8 13 33% (7)% Net Earnings Attributable to BMS $ 2,021 $ 1,055 $ 3,076 $ 1,546 $ 4,622 $ 2,372 $ 6,994 $ 1,278 $ 1,421 $ 2,699 35% (12)% Diluted Earnings per Common Share* $ 0.89 $ 0.47 $ 1.36 $ 0.69 $ 2.05 $ 1.07 $ 3.12 $ 0.59 $ 0.66 $ 1.25 40% (8)% Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 2,265 2,252 2,258 2,243 2,253 2,219 2,245 2,164 2,149 2,157 - - Dividends declared per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.98 $ 0.49 $ 1.47 $ 0.54 $ 2.01 $ 0.54 $ 0.54 $ 1.08 10% 10% 2021 2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year % of Total Revenues Gross Margin 74.3% 79.0% 76.8% 80.3% 78.0% 80.3% 78.6% 78.8% 77.1% 77.9% Other Ratios Effective tax rate 19.8% 31.7% 24.3% 28.0% 25.6% (27.7)% 13.4% 23.9% 27.0% 25.6% Other (income)/expense, net 2021 2022 % Change 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Qtr vs. Qtr YTD vs. YTD Interest expense(c) $ 353 $ 330 $ 683 $ 328 $ 1,011 $ 323 $ 1,334 $ 326 $ 313 $ 639 (5)% (6)% Royalties and licensing income (367) (405) (772) (425) (1,197) (536) (1,733) (477) (508) (985) 25% 28% Equity investment losses/(gains) (601) (148) (749) (465) (1,214) 469 (745) 644 308 952 ** ** Integration expenses 141 152 293 141 434 130 564 105 124 229 (18)% (22)% Contingent consideration (510) - (510) - (510) (32) (542) 1 - 1 ** ** Loss/(gains) on debt redemption 281 - 281 - 281 - 281 275 (9) 266 ** (5)% Provision for restructuring 45 78 123 27 150 19 169 23 20 43 (74)% (65)% Litigation and other settlements (8) 44 36 13 49 33 82 (37) 25 (12) (43)% ** Investment Income (9) (12) (21) (12) (33) (6) (39) (10) (27) (37) ** 76% Divestiture (gains)/losses - (11) (11) 2 (9) - (9) (211) - (211) (100)% ** Other (27) (30) (57) (18) (75) (7) (82) 10 38 48 ** ** Other (income)/expense, net $ (702) $ (2) $ (704) $ (409) $ (1,113) $ 393 $ (720) $ 649 $ 284 $ 933 ** ** * Quarterly amounts may not add to the year-to-date amounts, as each period is computed on a discrete basis. ** In excess of +/- 100%. (a) Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets. (b) Research and development charges resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights have been reclassified to the Acquired IPRD line item beginning with the first quarter of 2022. Prior period results have been revised for comparability. (c) Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt. 3. FX Impact BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROWTH DOLLARS AND PERCENTAGES EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 (Unaudited, dollars in millions) Favorable / Favorable / QUARTER-TO-DATE (Unfavorable) 2022 (Unfavorable) % Change 2022 2021 $ Change % Change FX Impact $ * Excluding FX FX Impact % * Excluding FX Revenues $ 11,887 $ 11,703 $ 184 2% $ (372) $ 12,259 (3)% 5% Gross profit 9,167 9,251 (84) (1)% N/A N/A N/A N/A Gross profit excluding specified items (a) 9,312 9,340 (28) 0% N/A N/A N/A N/A Gross profit excluding specified items as a % of revenues 78.3% 79.8% Marketing, selling and administrative 1,787 1,882 (95) (5)% 49 1,836 3% (2)% Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items (a) 1,783 1,881 (98) (5)% 49 1,832 2% (3)% Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items as a % of revenues 15.0% 16.1% Research and development 2,321 2,478 (157) (6)% 28 2,349 1% (5)% Research and development excluding specified items (a) 2,300 2,248 52 2% 28 2,328 2% 4% Research and development excluding specified items as a % of revenues 19.3% 19.2% Favorable / Favorable / YEAR-TO-DATE (Unfavorable) 2022 (Unfavorable) % Change 2022 2021 $ Change % Change FX Impact $ * Excluding FX FX Impact % * Excluding FX Revenues $ 23,535 $ 22,776 $ 759 3% $ (605) $ 24,140 (3)% 6% Gross profit 18,344 17,483 861 5% N/A N/A N/A N/A Gross profit excluding specified items (a) 18,541 17,989 552 3% N/A N/A N/A N/A Gross profit excluding specified items as a % of revenues 78.8% 79.0% Marketing, selling and administrative 3,618 3,548 70 2% 75 3,693 2% 4% Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items (a) 3,612 3,548 64 2% 75 3,687 2% 4% Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items as a % of revenues 15.3% 15.6% Research and development 4,581 4,697 (116) (2)% 42 4,623 - (2)% Research and development excluding specified items (a) 4,433 4,466 (33) (1)% 42 4,475 1% - Research and development excluding specified items as a % of revenues 18.8% 19.6% * Foreign exchange impacts were derived by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period average currency rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results. (a) Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details. 4. Worldwide BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY WORLDWIDE REVENUES QUARTERLY REVENUES TREND ANALYSIS (Unaudited, dollars in millions) 2021 2022 $ Change % Change 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Qtr vs. Qtr YTD vs. YTD Qtr vs. Qtr YTD vs. YTD In-Line Products Eliquis $ 2,886 $ 2,792 $ 5,678 $ 2,413 $ 8,091 $ 2,671 $ 10,762 $ 3,211 $ 3,235 $ 6,446 $ 443 $ 768 16% 14% Opdivo 1,720 1,910 3,630 1,905 5,535 1,988 7,523 1,923 2,063 3,986 153 356 8% 10% Pomalyst/Imnovid 773 854 1,627 851 2,478 854 3,332 826 908 1,734 54 107 6% 7% Orencia 758 814 1,572 870 2,442 864 3,306 792 876 1,668 62 96 8% 6% Sprycel 470 541 1,011 551 1,562 555 2,117 483 544 1,027 3 16 1% 2% Yervoy 456 510 966 515 1,481 545 2,026 515 525 1,040 15 74 3% 8% Empliciti 85 86 171 82 253 81 334 75 77 152 (9) (19) (10)% (11)% Mature and other products(a) 506 473 979 480 1,459 441 1,900 462 435 897 (38) (82) (8)% (8)% Total In-Line Products 7,654 7,980 15,634 7,667 23,301 7,999 31,300 8,287 8,663 16,950 683 1,316 9% 8% New Product Portfolio Reblozyl 112 128 240 160 400 151 551 156 172 328 44 88 34% 37% Abecma - 24 24 71 95 69 164 67 89 156 65 132 ** ** Zeposia 18 28 46 40 86 48 134 36 66 102 38 56 ** ** Breyanzi - 17 17 30 47 40 87 44 39 83 22 66 ** ** Inrebic 16 16 32 22 54 20 74 18 23 41 7 9 44% 28% Onureg 15 12 27 21 48 25 73 23 32 55 20 28 ** ** Opdualag - - - - - - - 6 58 64 58 64 N/A N/A Camzyos - - - - - - - - 3 3 3 3 N/A N/A Total New Product Portfolio 161 225 386 344 730 353 1,083 350 482 832 257 446 ** ** Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio 7,815 8,205 16,020 8,011 24,031 8,352 32,383 8,637 9,145 17,782 940 1,762 11% 11% Recent LOE Products(b) Revlimid 2,944 3,202 6,146 3,347 9,493 3,328 12,821 2,797 2,501 5,298 (701) (848) (22)% (14)% Abraxane 314 296 610 266 876 305 1,181 214 241 455 (55) (155) (19)% (25)% Total Recent LOE Products 3,258 3,498 6,756 3,613 10,369 3,633 14,002 3,011 2,742 5,753 (756) (1,003) (22)% (15)% Total $ 11,073 $ 11,703 $ 22,776 $ 11,624 $ 34,400 $ 11,985 $ 46,385 $ 11,648 $ 11,887 $ 23,535 $ 184 $ 759 2% 3% ** In excess of +/- 100%. (a) Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products. (b) Recent LOE Products include products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior annual reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity. 5. Worldwide Ex-Fx% BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY WORLDWIDE REVENUES FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT (%) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Revenue Change % Favorable/(Unfavorable) FX Impact % Revenue Change % Excluding FX Revenue Change % Favorable/(Unfavorable) FX Impact % Revenue Change % Excluding FX In-Line Products Eliquis 16% (4)% 20% 14% (3)% 17% Opdivo 8% (4)% 12% 10% (4)% 14% Pomalyst/Imnovid 6% (3)% 9% 7% (2)% 9% Orencia 8% (3)% 11% 6% (2)% 8% Sprycel 1% (4)% 5% 2% (3)% 5% Yervoy 3% (4)% 7% 8% (3)% 11% Empliciti (10)% (5)% (5)% (11)% (4)% (7)% Mature and other products(a) (8)% (4)% (4)% (8)% (2)% (6)% Total In-Line Products 9% (4)% 13% 8% (4)% 12% New Product Portfolio Reblozyl 34% (2)% 36% 37% (1)% 38% Abecma ** ** ** ** ** ** Zeposia ** ** ** ** ** ** Breyanzi ** ** ** ** ** ** Inrebic 44% - 44% 28% - 28% Onureg ** ** ** ** ** ** Opdualag N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Camzyos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total New Product Portfolio ** ** ** ** ** ** Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio 11% (5)% 16% 11% (3)% 14% Recent LOE Products(b) Revlimid (22)% (1)% (21)% (14)% (2)% (12)% Abraxane (19)% (2)% (17)% (25)% (1)% (24)% Total Recent LOE Products (22)% (2)% (20)% (15)% (1)% (14)% Total 2% (3)% 5% 3% (3)% 6% ** In excess of +/- 100%. (a) Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products. (b) Recent LOE Products include products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior annual reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity. 6. Domestic BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY U.S. REVENUES QUARTERLY REVENUES TREND ANALYSIS (Unaudited, dollars in millions) 2021 2022 % Change 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Qtr vs. Qtr YTD vs. YTD In-Line Products Eliquis $ 1,923 $ 1,722 $ 3,645 $ 1,315 $ 4,960 $ 1,496 $ 6,456 $ 2,147 $ 2,192 $ 4,339 27% 19% Opdivo 944 1,076 2,020 1,062 3,082 1,120 4,202 1,099 1,205 2,304 12% 14% Pomalyst/Imnovid 512 567 1,079 586 1,665 584 2,249 557 616 1,173 9% 9% Orencia 536 593 1,129 644 1,773 637 2,410 592 654 1,246 10% 10% Sprycel 275 325 600 346 946 351 1,297 305 372 677 14% 13% Yervoy 294 328 622 313 935 330 1,265 311 326 637 (1)% 2% Empliciti 51 51 102 48 150 50 200 47 47 94 (8)% (8)% Mature and other products(a) 152 130 282 152 434 146 580 133 147 280 13% (1)% Total In-Line Products 4,687 4,792 9,479 4,466 13,945 4,714 18,659 5,191 5,559 10,750 16% 13% New Product Portfolio Reblozyl 98 110 208 147 355 130 485 134 144 278 31% 34% Abecma - 24 24 67 91 67 158 56 72 128 ** ** Zeposia 13 20 33 32 65 34 99 21 48 69 ** ** Breyanzi - 17 17 29 46 38 84 41 33 74 94% ** Inrebic 15 15 30 20 50 17 67 15 20 35 33% 17% Onureg 14 12 26 21 47 22 69 19 25 44 ** 69% Opdualag - - - - - - - 6 58 64 N/A N/A Camzyos - - - - - - - - 3 3 N/A N/A Total New Product Portfolio 140 198 338 316 654 308 962 292 403 695 ** ** Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio 4,827 4,990 9,817 4,782 14,599 5,022 19,621 5,483 5,962 11,445 19% 17% Recent LOE Products(b) Revlimid 1,958 2,164 4,122 2,303 6,425 2,270 8,695 2,038 2,130 4,168 (2)% 1% Abraxane 225 234 459 211 670 228 898 173 176 349 (25)% (24)% Total Recent LOE Products 2,183 2,398 4,581 2,514 7,095 2,498 9,593 2,211 2,306 4,517 (4)% (1)% Total(c) $ 7,010 $ 7,388 $ 14,398 $ 7,296 $ 21,694 $ 7,520 $ 29,214 $ 7,694 $ 8,268 $ 15,962 12% 11% ** In excess of +/- 100%. (a) Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products. (b) Recent LOE Products include products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior annual reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity. (c) Includes Puerto Rico. 7. International BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES QUARTERLY REVENUES TREND ANALYSIS (Unaudited, dollars in millions) 2021 2022 % Change 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Qtr vs. Qtr YTD vs. YTD In-Line Products Eliquis $ 963 $ 1,070 $ 2,033 $ 1,098 $ 3,131 $ 1,175 $ 4,306 $ 1,064 $ 1,043 $ 2,107 (3)% 4% Opdivo 776 834 1,610 843 2,453 868 3,321 824 858 1,682 3% 4% Pomalyst/Imnovid 261 287 548 265 813 270 1,083 269 292 561 2% 2% Orencia 222 221 443 226 669 227 896 200 222 422 - (5)% Sprycel 195 216 411 205 616 204 820 178 172 350 (20)% (15)% Yervoy 162 182 344 202 546 215 761 204 199 403 9% 17% Empliciti 34 35 69 34 103 31 134 28 30 58 (14)% (16)% Mature and other products(a) 354 343 697 328 1,025 295 1,320 329 288 617 (16)% (11)% Total In-Line Products 2,967 3,188 6,155 3,201 9,356 3,285 12,641 3,096 3,104 6,200 (3)% 1% New Product Portfolio Reblozyl 14 18 32 13 45 21 66 22 28 50 56% 56% Abecma - - - 4 4 2 6 11 17 28 N/A N/A Zeposia 5 8 13 8 21 14 35 15 18 33 ** ** Breyanzi - - - 1 1 2 3 3 6 9 N/A N/A Inrebic 1 1 2 2 4 3 7 3 3 6 ** ** Onureg 1 - 1 - 1 3 4 4 7 11 N/A ** Total New Product Portfolio 21 27 48 28 76 45 121 58 79 137 ** ** Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio 2,988 3,215 6,203 3,229 9,432 3,330 12,762 3,154 3,183 6,337 (1)% 2% Recent LOE Products(b) Revlimid 986 1,038 2,024 1,044 3,068 1,058 4,126 759 371 1,130 (64)% (44)% Abraxane 89 62 151 55 206 77 283 41 65 106 5% (30)% Total Recent LOE Products 1,075 1,100 2,175 1,099 3,274 1,135 4,409 800 436 1,236 (60)% (43)% Total $ 4,063 $ 4,315 $ 8,378 $ 4,328 $ 12,706 $ 4,465 $ 17,171 $ 3,954 $ 3,619 $ 7,573 (16)% (10)% ** In excess of +/- 100%. (a) Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products. (b) Recent LOE Products include products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior annual reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity. 8. International Ex-FX% BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT (%) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Revenue Change % Favorable/(Unfavorable) FX Impact % Revenue Change % Excluding FX Revenue Change % Favorable/(Unfavorable) FX Impact % Revenue Change % Excluding FX In-Line Products Eliquis (3)% (12)% 9% 4% (9)% 13% Opdivo 3% (10)% 13% 4% (9)% 13% Pomalyst/Imnovid 2% (9)% 11% 2% (8)% 10% Orencia - (12)% 12% (5)% (9)% 4% Sprycel (20)% (10)% (10)% (15)% (9)% (6)% Yervoy 9% (12)% 21% 17% (10)% 27% Empliciti (14)% (11)% (3)% (16)% (9)% (7)% Mature and other products(a) (16)% (6)% (10)% (11)% (2)% (9)% Total In-Line Products (3)% (11)% 8% 1% (8)% 9% New Product Portfolio Reblozyl 56% (16)% 72% 56% (13)% 69% Abecma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zeposia ** ** ** ** ** ** Breyanzi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inrebic ** ** ** ** ** ** Onureg N/A N/A N/A ** ** N/A Total New Product Portfolio ** ** ** ** ** ** Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio (1)% (10)% 9% 2% (9)% 11% Recent LOE Products(b) Revlimid (64)% (3)% (61)% (44)% (4)% (40)% Abraxane 5% (8)% 13% (30)% (5)% (25)% Total Recent LOE Products (60)% (3)% (57)% (43)% (4)% (39)% Total (16)% (8)% (8)% (10)% (8)% (2)% ** In excess of +/- 100%. (a) Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products. (b) Recent LOE Products include products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior annual reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity. 9. Specified Items BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY SPECIFIED ITEMS (Unaudited, dollars in millions) 2021(a) 2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments $ 79 $ 88 $ 167 $ 97 $ 264 $ - $ 264 $ 52 $ 102 $ 154 Intangible asset impairment 315 - 315 - 315 - 315 - - - Site exit and other costs 23 1 24 - 24 - 24 - 43 43 Cost of products sold 417 89 506 97 603 - 603 52 145 197 Employee compensation charges - 1 1 - 1 - 1 - - - Site exit and other costs (1) - (1) 1 - 2 2 2 4 6 Marketing, selling and administrative (1) 1 - 1 1 2 3 2 4 6 IPRD impairments - 230 230 610 840 - 840 40 - 40 Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments - - - 1 1 - 1 87 21 108 Employee compensation charges 1 - 1 - 1 - 1 - - - Site exit and other costs - - - 1 1 - 1 - - - Research and development 1 230 231 612 843 - 843 127 21 148 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,513 2,547 5,060 2,546 7,606 2,417 10,023 2,417 2,417 4,834 Interest expense(b) (34) (28) (62) (29) (91) (29) (120) (27) (21) (48) Equity investment losses/(gains) (608) (154) (762) (465) (1,227) 469 (758) 643 307 950 Integration expenses 141 152 293 141 434 130 564 105 124 229 Contingent consideration (510) - (510) - (510) (32) (542) - - - Loss/(gains) on debt redemption 281 - 281 - 281 - 281 275 (9) 266 Provision for restructuring 45 78 123 27 150 19 169 23 20 43 Litigation and other settlements - - - - - - - (40) - (40) Divestiture (gains)/losses - (11) (11) 2 (9) - (9) (211) - (211) Other - - - - - - - - 42 42 Other (income)/expense, net (685) 37 (648) (324) (972) 557 (415) 768 463 1,231 Increase to pretax income 2,245 2,904 5,149 2,932 8,081 2,976 11,057 3,366 3,050 6,416 Income taxes on items above (303) (292) (595) (137) (732) (261) (993) (398) (321) (719) Income taxes attributed to internal transfer of intangible assets - - - - - (983) (983) - - - Income taxes (303) (292) (595) (137) (732) (1,244) (1,976) (398) (321) (719) Increase to net earnings $ 1,942 $ 2,612 $ 4,554 $ 2,795 $ 7,349 $ 1,732 $ 9,081 $ 2,968 $ 2,729 $ 5,697 (a) Revised to exclude significant research and development charges or other income resulting from up-front and contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights (including related income tax impacts). (b) Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt. 10. GAAP to NON_GAAP REC BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN GAAP LINE ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP LINE ITEMS (Unaudited, dollars in millions) 2021 2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Gross profit $ 8,232 $ 9,251 $ 17,483 $ 9,333 $ 26,816 $ 9,629 $ 36,445 $ 9,177 $ 9,167 $ 18,344 Specified items (a) 417 89 506 97 603 - 603 52 145 197 Gross profit excluding specified items 8,649 9,340 17,989 9,430 27,419 9,629 37,048 9,229 9,312 18,541 Marketing, selling and administrative 1,666 1,882 3,548 1,788 5,336 2,354 7,690 1,831 1,787 3,618 Specified items (a) 1 (1) - (1) (1) (2) (3) (2) (4) (6) Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items 1,667 1,881 3,548 1,787 5,335 2,352 7,687 1,829 1,783 3,612 Research and development 2,219 2,478 4,697 2,980 7,677 2,518 10,195 2,260 2,321 4,581 Specified items (a) (1) (230) (231) (612) (843) - (843) (127) (21) (148) Research and development excluding specified items 2,218 2,248 4,466 2,368 6,834 2,518 9,352 2,133 2,300 4,433 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,513 2,547 5,060 2,546 7,606 2,417 10,023 2,417 2,417 4,834 Specified items (a) (2,513) (2,547) (5,060) (2,546) (7,606) (2,417) (10,023) (2,417) (2,417) (4,834) Amortization of acquired intangible assets excluding specified items - - - - - - - - - - Other (income)/expense, net (702) (2) (704) (409) (1,113) 393 (720) 649 284 933 Specified items (a) 685 (37) 648 324 972 (557) 415 (768) (463) (1,231) Other (income)/expense, net excluding specified items (17) (39) (56) (85) (141) (164) (305) (119) (179) (298) (a) Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details. 11. GAAP to Non_GAAP EPS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data) 2021 2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 Months 3rd Qtr 9 Months 4th Qtr Year Earnings before income taxes $ 2,530 $ 1,553 $ 4,083 $ 2,157 $ 6,240 $ 1,858 $ 8,098 $ 1,687 $ 1,958 $ 3,645 Specified items(a) 2,245 2,904 5,149 2,932 8,081 2,976 11,057 3,366 3,050 6,416 Earnings before income taxes excluding specified items 4,775 4,457 9,232 5,089 14,321 4,834 19,155 5,053 5,008 10,061 Provision/(benefit) for income taxes 501 492 993 605 1,598 (514) 1,084 404 529 933 Income taxes on specified items(a) 303 292 595 137 732 261 993 398 321 719 Income taxes attributed to internal transfer of intangible assets(a) - - - - - 983 983 - - - Provision for income taxes excluding tax on specified items and income taxes attributed to internal transfer of intangible assets 804 784 1,588 742 2,330 730 3,060 802 850 1,652 Net Earnings attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation - GAAP 2,021 1,055 3,076 1,546 4,622 2,372 6,994 1,278 1,421 2,699 Specified items(a) 1,942 2,612 4,554 2,795 7,349 1,732 9,081 2,968 2,729 5,697 Net Earnings attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation excluding specified items - Non-GAAP 3,963 3,667 7,630 4,341 11,971 4,104 16,075 4,246 4,150 8,396 Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted - GAAP 2,265 2,252 2,258 2,243 2,253 2,219 2,245 2,164 2,149 2,157 Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted - Non-GAAP 2,265 2,252 2,258 2,243 2,253 2,219 2,245 2,164 2,149 2,157 Diluted Earnings Per Share - GAAP* $ 0.89 $ 0.47 $ 1.36 $ 0.69 $ 2.05 $ 1.07 $ 3.12 $ 0.59 $ 0.66 $ 1.25 Diluted Earnings Per Share attributable to specified items(a) 0.85 1.16 2.02 1.24 3.26 0.77 4.04 1.37 1.27 2.64 Diluted Earnings Per Share - Non-GAAP* $ 1.74 $ 1.63 $ 3.38 $ 1.93 $ 5.31 $ 1.84 $ 7.16 $ 1.96 $ 1.93 $ 3.89 Effective Tax Rate 19.8% 31.7% 24.3% 28.0% 25.6% (27.7)% 13.4% 23.9% 27.0% 25.6% Specified items(a) (3.0)% (14.1)% (7.1)% (13.4)% (9.3)% 42.8% 2.6% (8.0)% (10.0)% (9.2)% Effective Tax Rate excluding specified items 16.8% 17.6% 17.2% 14.6% 16.3% 15.1% 16.0% 15.9% 17.0% 16.4% * Quarterly amounts may not add to the year-to-date amounts, as each period is computed on a discrete basis. (a) Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details. Effective tax rate on the Specified Items represents the difference between the GAAP and Non-GAAP effective tax rate. 12. ADDL DATA BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (Unaudited, dollars in millions) March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,982 $ 11,024 $ 13,540 $ 13,979 $ 12,369 $ 10,750 Marketable debt securities - current 1,948 1,946 2,123 2,987 2,599 2,478 Marketable debt securities - non-current 288 143 46 - 0 - 0 - 0 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities 13,218 13,113 15,709 16,966 14,968 13,228 Short-term debt obligations (1,777) (2,655) (5,065) (4,948) (7,522) (4,953) Long-term debt (44,505) (42,503) (39,677) (39,605) (37,450) (37,107) Net debt position $ (33,064) $ (32,045) $ (29,033) $ (27,587) $ (30,004) $ (28,832) 13. Guidance BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 2022 FULL YEAR PROJECTED DILUTED EPS FROM OPERATIONS EXCLUDING PROJECTED SPECIFIED ITEMS Full Year 2022 Pre-tax Tax After-tax Projected Diluted Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per Common Share - GAAP(a) $2.71 to $3.01 Projected Specified Items: Purchase price accounting adjustments(b) 4.59 0.49 4.10 Acquisition, restructuring and integration expenses(c) 0.27 0.06 0.21 Equity investment losses 0.44 0.05 0.39 Intangible asset impairment 0.02 - 0.02 Divestiture gains (0.10) (0.02) (0.08) Loss on debt redemption 0.12 0.03 0.09 Total 5.34 0.61 4.73 Projected Diluted Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per Common Share - Non-GAAP(a) $7.44 to $7.74 (a) Includes net impact of ($0.24) from acquired IPRD and licensing income incurred year-to-date. Excluding these adjustments, the outlook for non-GAAP EPS is unchanged. (b) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, unwind of inventory fair value adjustments and amortization of fair value adjustments of debt assumed from Celgene. (c) Includes acquisition-related restructuring and integration expenses recognized primarily in Other (income)/expense, net. The following table summarizes the company's 2022 financial guidance: Line item GAAP Non-GAAP Total net sales $46.0 Billion $46.0 Billion Recent LOE Products(d) Approximately $10.0 billion or double-digit decline Approximately $10.0 billion or double-digit decline Revlimid $9.0-$9.5 billion $9.0-$9.5 billion In-Line Products & New Product Portfolio Approximately $36.0 billion or low double-digit increase Approximately $36.0 billion or low double-digit increase Gross margin Approximately 78% Approximately 79% Operating expenses(e) Mid single-digit decline Low single-digit decline Effective tax rate Approximately 23% Approximately 16.5% (d) Recent LOE Products include Revlimid and Abraxane. (e) Operating expenses consist of Marketing, Selling and Administrative expenses and Research and Development expenses, excluding Acquired IPRD expenses. The GAAP financial results for the full year of 2022 will include specified items, including purchase price accounting adjustments, acquisition and integration expenses, charges associated with restructuring, downsizing and streamlining worldwide operations, impairment of intangible assets, loss/(gain) on debt redemption, divestiture gains or losses and equity investment (including fair value adjustments attributed to limited partnership equity method investments), among other items. The 2022 financial guidance excludes the impact of any potential future strategic acquisitions and divestitures and any specified items that have not yet been identified and quantified. For a fuller discussion of items that could impact full year GAAP results, as well as the use of non-GAAP financial information, see Bristol Myers Squibb Reports Second Quarter Financial Results for 2022 on July 27, 2022, including "2022 Financial Guidance" and "Use of non-GAAP Financial Information" therein. 14.Non-GAAP Disclaimer BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION In discussing financial results and guidance, the company refers to financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this supplementary information to the earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and are presented because management has evaluated the company's financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items or the effects of foreign currency translation, as applicable, and believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented portray the results of the company's baseline performance, supplement or enhance management, analysts and investors overall understanding of the company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods. In addition, non-GAAP gross margin, which is gross profit excluding certain specified items as a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses, which is marketing, selling and administrative and research and development expenses excluding certain specified items, non-GAAP marketing, selling and administrative expenses, which is marketing, selling and administrative expense excluding certain specified items, and non-GAAP research and development expenses, which is research and development expenses excluding certain specified items, are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by our management and make it easier for investors, analysts and peers to compare our operating performance to other companies in our industry and to compare our year-over-year results. This supplementary information to the earnings release also provides certain revenues and expenses as well as non-GAAP measures excluding the impact of foreign exchange. We calculate foreign exchange impacts by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period average currency rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results. Non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP earnings and related EPS information are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that are evaluated on an individual basis after considering their quantitative and qualitative aspects and typically have one or more of the following characteristics, such as being highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of past or future operating results. These items are excluded from non-GAAP earnings and related EPS information because the company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the company's business nor reflect the company's underlying business performance. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods, including amortization of acquired intangible assets, including product rights that generate a significant portion of our ongoing revenue and will recur until the intangible assets are fully amortized, unwind of inventory purchase price adjustments, acquisition and integration expenses, restructuring costs, accelerated depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, divestiture gains or losses, stock compensation resulting from accelerated vesting of Celgene awards, certain retention-related employee compensation charges related to the Celgene transaction, pension, legal and other contractual settlement charges, equity investment and contingent value rights fair value adjustments (including fair value adjustments attributed to limited partnership equity method investments) and amortization of fair value adjustments of debt acquired from Celgene in our 2019 exchange offer, among other items. Certain other significant tax items are also excluded such as the impact resulting from internal transfers due to streamlining our legal entity structure subsequent to the Celgene acquisition. Deferred and current income taxes attributed to these items are also adjusted for considering their individual impact to the overall tax expense, deductibility and jurisdictional tax rates. Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights are no longer excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures. We are making these changes to our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures following comments from and discussions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For purposes of comparability, the non-GAAP financial measures for prior periods have been updated to reflect this change. Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial measures presented in the press release that are prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying financial tables. Within the accompanying financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts. Also note that a reconciliation of forward-looking free cash flow, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP tax rate, is not provided because comparable GAAP measures for such measures are not reasonably accessible or reliable due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying measures that would be necessary for such reconciliation. Namely, we are not able to reliably predict the impact of specified items or currency exchange rates beyond the next twelve months. In addition, the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future GAAP results. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

