Bristol Myers Squibb : Quarterly Package of Financial Information (XLS) XLSX 129 KB
07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT
1. Summary
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
QUARTERLY TREND ANALYSIS OF REVENUES
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
Revenues
2021
2022
% Change
FX Impact(b)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Qtr vs. Qtr
YTD vs. YTD
Qtr vs. Qtr
YTD vs. YTD
United States
$ 7,010
$ 7,388
$ 14,398
$ 7,296
$ 21,694
$ 7,520
$ 29,214
$ 7,694
$ 8,268
$ 15,962
12%
11%
-
-
-
-
International
3,899
4,124
8,023
4,052
12,075
4,244
16,319
3,727
3,427
7,154
(17)%
(11)%
(9)%
(8)%
-
-
Other(a)
164
191
355
276
631
221
852
227
192
419
1%
18%
-
-
-
-
Total
$ 11,073
$ 11,703
$ 22,776
$ 11,624
$ 34,400
$ 11,985
$ 46,385
$ 11,648
$ 11,887
$ 23,535
2%
3%
(3)%
(3)%
% of Revenues
2021
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
United States
63.3%
63.1%
63.2%
62.8%
63.1%
62.7%
63.0%
66.1%
69.6%
67.8%
International
35.3%
35.3%
35.2%
34.9%
35.1%
35.4%
35.1%
32.0%
28.8%
30.4%
Other
1.4%
1.6%
1.6%
2.3%
1.8%
1.9%
1.9%
1.9%
1.6%
1.8%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
(a) Other revenues include royalties and alliance-related revenues for products not sold by our regional commercial organizations.
(b) Foreign exchange impacts were derived by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period average currency rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results.
2. Review
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data)
2021
2022
% Change
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Qtr vs. Qtr
YTD vs. YTD
Net product sales
$ 10,798
$ 11,405
$ 22,203
$ 11,243
$ 33,446
$ 11,609
$ 45,055
$ 11,308
$ 11,485
$ 22,793
1%
3%
Alliance and other revenues
275
298
573
381
954
376
1,330
340
402
742
35%
29%
Total Revenues
11,073
11,703
22,776
11,624
34,400
11,985
46,385
11,648
11,887
23,535
2%
3%
Cost of products sold(a)
2,841
2,452
5,293
2,291
7,584
2,356
9,940
2,471
2,720
5,191
11%
(2)%
Marketing, selling and administrative
1,666
1,882
3,548
1,788
5,336
2,354
7,690
1,831
1,787
3,618
(5)%
2%
Research and development(b)
2,219
2,478
4,697
2,980
7,677
2,518
10,195
2,260
2,321
4,581
(6)%
(2)%
Acquired IPRD(b)
6
793
799
271
1,070
89
1,159
333
400
733
(50)%
(8)%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,513
2,547
5,060
2,546
7,606
2,417
10,023
2,417
2,417
4,834
(5)%
(4)%
Other (income)/expense, net
(702)
(2)
(704)
(409)
(1,113)
393
(720)
649
284
933
**
**
Total Expenses
8,543
10,150
18,693
9,467
28,160
10,127
38,287
9,961
9,929
19,890
(2)%
6%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
2,530
1,553
4,083
2,157
6,240
1,858
8,098
1,687
1,958
3,645
26%
(11)%
Provision/(Benefit) for Income Taxes
501
492
993
605
1,598
(514)
1,084
404
529
933
8%
(6)%
Net Earnings
2,029
1,061
3,090
1,552
4,642
2,372
7,014
1,283
1,429
2,712
35%
(12)%
Noncontrolling Interest
8
6
14
6
20
-
20
5
8
13
33%
(7)%
Net Earnings Attributable to BMS
$ 2,021
$ 1,055
$ 3,076
$ 1,546
$ 4,622
$ 2,372
$ 6,994
$ 1,278
$ 1,421
$ 2,699
35%
(12)%
Diluted Earnings per Common Share*
$ 0.89
$ 0.47
$ 1.36
$ 0.69
$ 2.05
$ 1.07
$ 3.12
$ 0.59
$ 0.66
$ 1.25
40%
(8)%
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
2,265
2,252
2,258
2,243
2,253
2,219
2,245
2,164
2,149
2,157
-
-
Dividends declared per common share
$ 0.49
$ 0.49
$ 0.98
$ 0.49
$ 1.47
$ 0.54
$ 2.01
$ 0.54
$ 0.54
$ 1.08
10%
10%
2021
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
% of Total Revenues
Gross Margin
74.3%
79.0%
76.8%
80.3%
78.0%
80.3%
78.6%
78.8%
77.1%
77.9%
Other Ratios
Effective tax rate
19.8%
31.7%
24.3%
28.0%
25.6%
(27.7)%
13.4%
23.9%
27.0%
25.6%
Other (income)/expense, net
2021
2022
% Change
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Qtr vs. Qtr
YTD vs. YTD
Interest expense(c)
$ 353
$ 330
$ 683
$ 328
$ 1,011
$ 323
$ 1,334
$ 326
$ 313
$ 639
(5)%
(6)%
Royalties and licensing income
(367)
(405)
(772)
(425)
(1,197)
(536)
(1,733)
(477)
(508)
(985)
25%
28%
Equity investment losses/(gains)
(601)
(148)
(749)
(465)
(1,214)
469
(745)
644
308
952
**
**
Integration expenses
141
152
293
141
434
130
564
105
124
229
(18)%
(22)%
Contingent consideration
(510)
-
(510)
-
(510)
(32)
(542)
1
-
1
**
**
Loss/(gains) on debt redemption
281
-
281
-
281
-
281
275
(9)
266
**
(5)%
Provision for restructuring
45
78
123
27
150
19
169
23
20
43
(74)%
(65)%
Litigation and other settlements
(8)
44
36
13
49
33
82
(37)
25
(12)
(43)%
**
Investment Income
(9)
(12)
(21)
(12)
(33)
(6)
(39)
(10)
(27)
(37)
**
76%
Divestiture (gains)/losses
-
(11)
(11)
2
(9)
-
(9)
(211)
-
(211)
(100)%
**
Other
(27)
(30)
(57)
(18)
(75)
(7)
(82)
10
38
48
**
**
Other (income)/expense, net
$ (702)
$ (2)
$ (704)
$ (409)
$ (1,113)
$ 393
$ (720)
$ 649
$ 284
$ 933
**
**
* Quarterly amounts may not add to the year-to-date amounts, as each period is computed on a discrete basis.
** In excess of +/- 100%.
(a) Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets.
(b) Research and development charges resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights have been reclassified to the Acquired IPRD line item beginning with the first quarter of 2022. Prior period results have been revised for comparability.
(c) Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt.
3. FX Impact
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROWTH DOLLARS AND PERCENTAGES EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
Favorable /
Favorable /
QUARTER-TO-DATE
(Unfavorable)
2022
(Unfavorable)
% Change
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
FX Impact $ *
Excluding FX
FX Impact % *
Excluding FX
Revenues
$ 11,887
$ 11,703
$ 184
2%
$ (372)
$ 12,259
(3)%
5%
Gross profit
9,167
9,251
(84)
(1)%
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Gross profit excluding specified items (a)
9,312
9,340
(28)
0%
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Gross profit excluding specified items as a % of revenues
78.3%
79.8%
Marketing, selling and administrative
1,787
1,882
(95)
(5)%
49
1,836
3%
(2)%
Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items (a)
1,783
1,881
(98)
(5)%
49
1,832
2%
(3)%
Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items as a % of revenues
15.0%
16.1%
Research and development
2,321
2,478
(157)
(6)%
28
2,349
1%
(5)%
Research and development excluding specified items (a)
2,300
2,248
52
2%
28
2,328
2%
4%
Research and development excluding specified items as a % of revenues
19.3%
19.2%
Favorable /
Favorable /
YEAR-TO-DATE
(Unfavorable)
2022
(Unfavorable)
% Change
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
FX Impact $ *
Excluding FX
FX Impact % *
Excluding FX
Revenues
$ 23,535
$ 22,776
$ 759
3%
$ (605)
$ 24,140
(3)%
6%
Gross profit
18,344
17,483
861
5%
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Gross profit excluding specified items (a)
18,541
17,989
552
3%
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Gross profit excluding specified items as a % of revenues
78.8%
79.0%
Marketing, selling and administrative
3,618
3,548
70
2%
75
3,693
2%
4%
Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items (a)
3,612
3,548
64
2%
75
3,687
2%
4%
Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items as a % of revenues
15.3%
15.6%
Research and development
4,581
4,697
(116)
(2)%
42
4,623
-
(2)%
Research and development excluding specified items (a)
4,433
4,466
(33)
(1)%
42
4,475
1%
-
Research and development excluding specified items as a % of revenues
18.8%
19.6%
* Foreign exchange impacts were derived by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period average currency rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results.
(a) Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details.
4. Worldwide
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
WORLDWIDE REVENUES
QUARTERLY REVENUES TREND ANALYSIS
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
2021
2022
$ Change
% Change
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Qtr vs. Qtr
YTD vs. YTD
Qtr vs. Qtr
YTD vs. YTD
In-Line Products
Eliquis
$ 2,886
$ 2,792
$ 5,678
$ 2,413
$ 8,091
$ 2,671
$ 10,762
$ 3,211
$ 3,235
$ 6,446
$ 443
$ 768
16%
14%
Opdivo
1,720
1,910
3,630
1,905
5,535
1,988
7,523
1,923
2,063
3,986
153
356
8%
10%
Pomalyst/Imnovid
773
854
1,627
851
2,478
854
3,332
826
908
1,734
54
107
6%
7%
Orencia
758
814
1,572
870
2,442
864
3,306
792
876
1,668
62
96
8%
6%
Sprycel
470
541
1,011
551
1,562
555
2,117
483
544
1,027
3
16
1%
2%
Yervoy
456
510
966
515
1,481
545
2,026
515
525
1,040
15
74
3%
8%
Empliciti
85
86
171
82
253
81
334
75
77
152
(9)
(19)
(10)%
(11)%
Mature and other products(a)
506
473
979
480
1,459
441
1,900
462
435
897
(38)
(82)
(8)%
(8)%
Total In-Line Products
7,654
7,980
15,634
7,667
23,301
7,999
31,300
8,287
8,663
16,950
683
1,316
9%
8%
New Product Portfolio
Reblozyl
112
128
240
160
400
151
551
156
172
328
44
88
34%
37%
Abecma
-
24
24
71
95
69
164
67
89
156
65
132
**
**
Zeposia
18
28
46
40
86
48
134
36
66
102
38
56
**
**
Breyanzi
-
17
17
30
47
40
87
44
39
83
22
66
**
**
Inrebic
16
16
32
22
54
20
74
18
23
41
7
9
44%
28%
Onureg
15
12
27
21
48
25
73
23
32
55
20
28
**
**
Opdualag
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6
58
64
58
64
N/A
N/A
Camzyos
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3
3
3
3
N/A
N/A
Total New Product Portfolio
161
225
386
344
730
353
1,083
350
482
832
257
446
**
**
Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio
7,815
8,205
16,020
8,011
24,031
8,352
32,383
8,637
9,145
17,782
940
1,762
11%
11%
Recent LOE Products(b)
Revlimid
2,944
3,202
6,146
3,347
9,493
3,328
12,821
2,797
2,501
5,298
(701)
(848)
(22)%
(14)%
Abraxane
314
296
610
266
876
305
1,181
214
241
455
(55)
(155)
(19)%
(25)%
Total Recent LOE Products
3,258
3,498
6,756
3,613
10,369
3,633
14,002
3,011
2,742
5,753
(756)
(1,003)
(22)%
(15)%
Total
$ 11,073
$ 11,703
$ 22,776
$ 11,624
$ 34,400
$ 11,985
$ 46,385
$ 11,648
$ 11,887
$ 23,535
$ 184
$ 759
2%
3%
** In excess of +/- 100%.
(a)
Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products.
(b)
Recent LOE Products include products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior annual reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity.
5. Worldwide Ex-Fx%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
WORLDWIDE REVENUES
FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT (%)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Revenue Change %
Favorable/(Unfavorable) FX Impact %
Revenue Change % Excluding FX
Revenue Change %
Favorable/(Unfavorable) FX Impact %
Revenue Change % Excluding FX
In-Line Products
Eliquis
16%
(4)%
20%
14%
(3)%
17%
Opdivo
8%
(4)%
12%
10%
(4)%
14%
Pomalyst/Imnovid
6%
(3)%
9%
7%
(2)%
9%
Orencia
8%
(3)%
11%
6%
(2)%
8%
Sprycel
1%
(4)%
5%
2%
(3)%
5%
Yervoy
3%
(4)%
7%
8%
(3)%
11%
Empliciti
(10)%
(5)%
(5)%
(11)%
(4)%
(7)%
Mature and other products(a)
(8)%
(4)%
(4)%
(8)%
(2)%
(6)%
Total In-Line Products
9%
(4)%
13%
8%
(4)%
12%
New Product Portfolio
Reblozyl
34%
(2)%
36%
37%
(1)%
38%
Abecma
**
**
**
**
**
**
Zeposia
**
**
**
**
**
**
Breyanzi
**
**
**
**
**
**
Inrebic
44%
-
44%
28%
-
28%
Onureg
**
**
**
**
**
**
Opdualag
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Camzyos
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total New Product Portfolio
**
**
**
**
**
**
Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio
11%
(5)%
16%
11%
(3)%
14%
Recent LOE Products(b)
Revlimid
(22)%
(1)%
(21)%
(14)%
(2)%
(12)%
Abraxane
(19)%
(2)%
(17)%
(25)%
(1)%
(24)%
Total Recent LOE Products
(22)%
(2)%
(20)%
(15)%
(1)%
(14)%
Total
2%
(3)%
5%
3%
(3)%
6%
** In excess of +/- 100%.
(a)
Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products.
(b)
Recent LOE Products include products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior annual reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity.
6. Domestic
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
U.S. REVENUES
QUARTERLY REVENUES TREND ANALYSIS
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
2021
2022
% Change
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Qtr vs. Qtr
YTD vs. YTD
In-Line Products
Eliquis
$ 1,923
$ 1,722
$ 3,645
$ 1,315
$ 4,960
$ 1,496
$ 6,456
$ 2,147
$ 2,192
$ 4,339
27%
19%
Opdivo
944
1,076
2,020
1,062
3,082
1,120
4,202
1,099
1,205
2,304
12%
14%
Pomalyst/Imnovid
512
567
1,079
586
1,665
584
2,249
557
616
1,173
9%
9%
Orencia
536
593
1,129
644
1,773
637
2,410
592
654
1,246
10%
10%
Sprycel
275
325
600
346
946
351
1,297
305
372
677
14%
13%
Yervoy
294
328
622
313
935
330
1,265
311
326
637
(1)%
2%
Empliciti
51
51
102
48
150
50
200
47
47
94
(8)%
(8)%
Mature and other products(a)
152
130
282
152
434
146
580
133
147
280
13%
(1)%
Total In-Line Products
4,687
4,792
9,479
4,466
13,945
4,714
18,659
5,191
5,559
10,750
16%
13%
New Product Portfolio
Reblozyl
98
110
208
147
355
130
485
134
144
278
31%
34%
Abecma
-
24
24
67
91
67
158
56
72
128
**
**
Zeposia
13
20
33
32
65
34
99
21
48
69
**
**
Breyanzi
-
17
17
29
46
38
84
41
33
74
94%
**
Inrebic
15
15
30
20
50
17
67
15
20
35
33%
17%
Onureg
14
12
26
21
47
22
69
19
25
44
**
69%
Opdualag
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6
58
64
N/A
N/A
Camzyos
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3
3
N/A
N/A
Total New Product Portfolio
140
198
338
316
654
308
962
292
403
695
**
**
Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio
4,827
4,990
9,817
4,782
14,599
5,022
19,621
5,483
5,962
11,445
19%
17%
Recent LOE Products(b)
Revlimid
1,958
2,164
4,122
2,303
6,425
2,270
8,695
2,038
2,130
4,168
(2)%
1%
Abraxane
225
234
459
211
670
228
898
173
176
349
(25)%
(24)%
Total Recent LOE Products
2,183
2,398
4,581
2,514
7,095
2,498
9,593
2,211
2,306
4,517
(4)%
(1)%
Total(c)
$ 7,010
$ 7,388
$ 14,398
$ 7,296
$ 21,694
$ 7,520
$ 29,214
$ 7,694
$ 8,268
$ 15,962
12%
11%
** In excess of +/- 100%.
(a)
Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products.
(b)
Recent LOE Products include products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior annual reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity.
(c)
Includes Puerto Rico.
7. International
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
INTERNATIONAL REVENUES
QUARTERLY REVENUES TREND ANALYSIS
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
2021
2022
% Change
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Qtr vs. Qtr
YTD vs. YTD
In-Line Products
Eliquis
$ 963
$ 1,070
$ 2,033
$ 1,098
$ 3,131
$ 1,175
$ 4,306
$ 1,064
$ 1,043
$ 2,107
(3)%
4%
Opdivo
776
834
1,610
843
2,453
868
3,321
824
858
1,682
3%
4%
Pomalyst/Imnovid
261
287
548
265
813
270
1,083
269
292
561
2%
2%
Orencia
222
221
443
226
669
227
896
200
222
422
-
(5)%
Sprycel
195
216
411
205
616
204
820
178
172
350
(20)%
(15)%
Yervoy
162
182
344
202
546
215
761
204
199
403
9%
17%
Empliciti
34
35
69
34
103
31
134
28
30
58
(14)%
(16)%
Mature and other products(a)
354
343
697
328
1,025
295
1,320
329
288
617
(16)%
(11)%
Total In-Line Products
2,967
3,188
6,155
3,201
9,356
3,285
12,641
3,096
3,104
6,200
(3)%
1%
New Product Portfolio
Reblozyl
14
18
32
13
45
21
66
22
28
50
56%
56%
Abecma
-
-
-
4
4
2
6
11
17
28
N/A
N/A
Zeposia
5
8
13
8
21
14
35
15
18
33
**
**
Breyanzi
-
-
-
1
1
2
3
3
6
9
N/A
N/A
Inrebic
1
1
2
2
4
3
7
3
3
6
**
**
Onureg
1
-
1
-
1
3
4
4
7
11
N/A
**
Total New Product Portfolio
21
27
48
28
76
45
121
58
79
137
**
**
Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio
2,988
3,215
6,203
3,229
9,432
3,330
12,762
3,154
3,183
6,337
(1)%
2%
Recent LOE Products(b)
Revlimid
986
1,038
2,024
1,044
3,068
1,058
4,126
759
371
1,130
(64)%
(44)%
Abraxane
89
62
151
55
206
77
283
41
65
106
5%
(30)%
Total Recent LOE Products
1,075
1,100
2,175
1,099
3,274
1,135
4,409
800
436
1,236
(60)%
(43)%
Total
$ 4,063
$ 4,315
$ 8,378
$ 4,328
$ 12,706
$ 4,465
$ 17,171
$ 3,954
$ 3,619
$ 7,573
(16)%
(10)%
** In excess of +/- 100%.
(a)
Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products.
(b)
Recent LOE Products include products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior annual reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity.
8. International Ex-FX%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
INTERNATIONAL REVENUES
FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT (%)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Revenue Change %
Favorable/(Unfavorable) FX Impact %
Revenue Change % Excluding FX
Revenue Change %
Favorable/(Unfavorable) FX Impact %
Revenue Change % Excluding FX
In-Line Products
Eliquis
(3)%
(12)%
9%
4%
(9)%
13%
Opdivo
3%
(10)%
13%
4%
(9)%
13%
Pomalyst/Imnovid
2%
(9)%
11%
2%
(8)%
10%
Orencia
-
(12)%
12%
(5)%
(9)%
4%
Sprycel
(20)%
(10)%
(10)%
(15)%
(9)%
(6)%
Yervoy
9%
(12)%
21%
17%
(10)%
27%
Empliciti
(14)%
(11)%
(3)%
(16)%
(9)%
(7)%
Mature and other products(a)
(16)%
(6)%
(10)%
(11)%
(2)%
(9)%
Total In-Line Products
(3)%
(11)%
8%
1%
(8)%
9%
New Product Portfolio
Reblozyl
56%
(16)%
72%
56%
(13)%
69%
Abecma
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Zeposia
**
**
**
**
**
**
Breyanzi
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Inrebic
**
**
**
**
**
**
Onureg
N/A
N/A
N/A
**
**
N/A
Total New Product Portfolio
**
**
**
**
**
**
Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio
(1)%
(10)%
9%
2%
(9)%
11%
Recent LOE Products(b)
Revlimid
(64)%
(3)%
(61)%
(44)%
(4)%
(40)%
Abraxane
5%
(8)%
13%
(30)%
(5)%
(25)%
Total Recent LOE Products
(60)%
(3)%
(57)%
(43)%
(4)%
(39)%
Total
(16)%
(8)%
(8)%
(10)%
(8)%
(2)%
** In excess of +/- 100%.
(a)
Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products.
(b)
Recent LOE Products include products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior annual reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity.
9. Specified Items
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
SPECIFIED ITEMS
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
2021(a)
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments
$ 79
$ 88
$ 167
$ 97
$ 264
$ -
$ 264
$ 52
$ 102
$ 154
Intangible asset impairment
315
-
315
-
315
-
315
-
-
-
Site exit and other costs
23
1
24
-
24
-
24
-
43
43
Cost of products sold
417
89
506
97
603
-
603
52
145
197
Employee compensation charges
-
1
1
-
1
-
1
-
-
-
Site exit and other costs
(1)
-
(1)
1
-
2
2
2
4
6
Marketing, selling and administrative
(1)
1
-
1
1
2
3
2
4
6
IPRD impairments
-
230
230
610
840
-
840
40
-
40
Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments
-
-
-
1
1
-
1
87
21
108
Employee compensation charges
1
-
1
-
1
-
1
-
-
-
Site exit and other costs
-
-
-
1
1
-
1
-
-
-
Research and development
1
230
231
612
843
-
843
127
21
148
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,513
2,547
5,060
2,546
7,606
2,417
10,023
2,417
2,417
4,834
Interest expense(b)
(34)
(28)
(62)
(29)
(91)
(29)
(120)
(27)
(21)
(48)
Equity investment losses/(gains)
(608)
(154)
(762)
(465)
(1,227)
469
(758)
643
307
950
Integration expenses
141
152
293
141
434
130
564
105
124
229
Contingent consideration
(510)
-
(510)
-
(510)
(32)
(542)
-
-
-
Loss/(gains) on debt redemption
281
-
281
-
281
-
281
275
(9)
266
Provision for restructuring
45
78
123
27
150
19
169
23
20
43
Litigation and other settlements
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(40)
-
(40)
Divestiture (gains)/losses
-
(11)
(11)
2
(9)
-
(9)
(211)
-
(211)
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
42
42
Other (income)/expense, net
(685)
37
(648)
(324)
(972)
557
(415)
768
463
1,231
Increase to pretax income
2,245
2,904
5,149
2,932
8,081
2,976
11,057
3,366
3,050
6,416
Income taxes on items above
(303)
(292)
(595)
(137)
(732)
(261)
(993)
(398)
(321)
(719)
Income taxes attributed to internal transfer of intangible assets
-
-
-
-
-
(983)
(983)
-
-
-
Income taxes
(303)
(292)
(595)
(137)
(732)
(1,244)
(1,976)
(398)
(321)
(719)
Increase to net earnings
$ 1,942
$ 2,612
$ 4,554
$ 2,795
$ 7,349
$ 1,732
$ 9,081
$ 2,968
$ 2,729
$ 5,697
(a) Revised to exclude significant research and development charges or other income resulting from up-front and contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights (including related income tax impacts).
(b) Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt.
10. GAAP to NON_GAAP REC
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN GAAP LINE ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP LINE ITEMS
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
2021
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Gross profit
$ 8,232
$ 9,251
$ 17,483
$ 9,333
$ 26,816
$ 9,629
$ 36,445
$ 9,177
$ 9,167
$ 18,344
Specified items (a)
417
89
506
97
603
-
603
52
145
197
Gross profit excluding specified items
8,649
9,340
17,989
9,430
27,419
9,629
37,048
9,229
9,312
18,541
Marketing, selling and administrative
1,666
1,882
3,548
1,788
5,336
2,354
7,690
1,831
1,787
3,618
Specified items (a)
1
(1)
-
(1)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(2)
(4)
(6)
Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items
1,667
1,881
3,548
1,787
5,335
2,352
7,687
1,829
1,783
3,612
Research and development
2,219
2,478
4,697
2,980
7,677
2,518
10,195
2,260
2,321
4,581
Specified items (a)
(1)
(230)
(231)
(612)
(843)
-
(843)
(127)
(21)
(148)
Research and development excluding specified items
2,218
2,248
4,466
2,368
6,834
2,518
9,352
2,133
2,300
4,433
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,513
2,547
5,060
2,546
7,606
2,417
10,023
2,417
2,417
4,834
Specified items (a)
(2,513)
(2,547)
(5,060)
(2,546)
(7,606)
(2,417)
(10,023)
(2,417)
(2,417)
(4,834)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets excluding specified items
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other (income)/expense, net
(702)
(2)
(704)
(409)
(1,113)
393
(720)
649
284
933
Specified items (a)
685
(37)
648
324
972
(557)
415
(768)
(463)
(1,231)
Other (income)/expense, net excluding specified items
(17)
(39)
(56)
(85)
(141)
(164)
(305)
(119)
(179)
(298)
(a)
Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details.
11. GAAP to Non_GAAP EPS
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS
(Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data)
2021
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 Months
3rd Qtr
9 Months
4th Qtr
Year
Earnings before income taxes
$ 2,530
$ 1,553
$ 4,083
$ 2,157
$ 6,240
$ 1,858
$ 8,098
$ 1,687
$ 1,958
$ 3,645
Specified items(a)
2,245
2,904
5,149
2,932
8,081
2,976
11,057
3,366
3,050
6,416
Earnings before income taxes excluding specified items
4,775
4,457
9,232
5,089
14,321
4,834
19,155
5,053
5,008
10,061
Provision/(benefit) for income taxes
501
492
993
605
1,598
(514)
1,084
404
529
933
Income taxes on specified items(a)
303
292
595
137
732
261
993
398
321
719
Income taxes attributed to internal transfer of intangible assets(a)
-
-
-
-
-
983
983
-
-
-
Provision for income taxes excluding tax on specified items and income taxes attributed to internal transfer of intangible assets
804
784
1,588
742
2,330
730
3,060
802
850
1,652
Net Earnings attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation - GAAP
2,021
1,055
3,076
1,546
4,622
2,372
6,994
1,278
1,421
2,699
Specified items(a)
1,942
2,612
4,554
2,795
7,349
1,732
9,081
2,968
2,729
5,697
Net Earnings attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation excluding specified items - Non-GAAP
3,963
3,667
7,630
4,341
11,971
4,104
16,075
4,246
4,150
8,396
Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted - GAAP
2,265
2,252
2,258
2,243
2,253
2,219
2,245
2,164
2,149
2,157
Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted - Non-GAAP
2,265
2,252
2,258
2,243
2,253
2,219
2,245
2,164
2,149
2,157
Diluted Earnings Per Share - GAAP*
$ 0.89
$ 0.47
$ 1.36
$ 0.69
$ 2.05
$ 1.07
$ 3.12
$ 0.59
$ 0.66
$ 1.25
Diluted Earnings Per Share attributable to specified items(a)
0.85
1.16
2.02
1.24
3.26
0.77
4.04
1.37
1.27
2.64
Diluted Earnings Per Share - Non-GAAP*
$ 1.74
$ 1.63
$ 3.38
$ 1.93
$ 5.31
$ 1.84
$ 7.16
$ 1.96
$ 1.93
$ 3.89
Effective Tax Rate
19.8%
31.7%
24.3%
28.0%
25.6%
(27.7)%
13.4%
23.9%
27.0%
25.6%
Specified items(a)
(3.0)%
(14.1)%
(7.1)%
(13.4)%
(9.3)%
42.8%
2.6%
(8.0)%
(10.0)%
(9.2)%
Effective Tax Rate excluding specified items
16.8%
17.6%
17.2%
14.6%
16.3%
15.1%
16.0%
15.9%
17.0%
16.4%
*
Quarterly amounts may not add to the year-to-date amounts, as each period is computed on a discrete basis.
(a)
Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details. Effective tax rate on the Specified Items represents the difference between the GAAP and Non-GAAP effective tax rate.
12. ADDL DATA
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 10,982
$ 11,024
$ 13,540
$ 13,979
$ 12,369
$ 10,750
Marketable debt securities - current
1,948
1,946
2,123
2,987
2,599
2,478
Marketable debt securities - non-current
288
143
46
- 0
- 0
- 0
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities
13,218
13,113
15,709
16,966
14,968
13,228
Short-term debt obligations
(1,777)
(2,655)
(5,065)
(4,948)
(7,522)
(4,953)
Long-term debt
(44,505)
(42,503)
(39,677)
(39,605)
(37,450)
(37,107)
Net debt position
$ (33,064)
$ (32,045)
$ (29,033)
$ (27,587)
$ (30,004)
$ (28,832)
13. Guidance
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
2022 FULL YEAR PROJECTED DILUTED EPS FROM OPERATIONS
EXCLUDING PROJECTED SPECIFIED ITEMS
Full Year 2022
Pre-tax
Tax
After-tax
Projected Diluted Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per Common Share - GAAP(a)
$2.71 to $3.01
Projected Specified Items:
Purchase price accounting adjustments(b)
4.59
0.49
4.10
Acquisition, restructuring and integration expenses(c)
0.27
0.06
0.21
Equity investment losses
0.44
0.05
0.39
Intangible asset impairment
0.02
-
0.02
Divestiture gains
(0.10)
(0.02)
(0.08)
Loss on debt redemption
0.12
0.03
0.09
Total
5.34
0.61
4.73
Projected Diluted Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per Common Share - Non-GAAP(a)
$7.44 to $7.74
(a) Includes net impact of ($0.24) from acquired IPRD and licensing income incurred year-to-date. Excluding these adjustments, the outlook for non-GAAP EPS is unchanged.
(b) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, unwind of inventory fair value adjustments and amortization of fair value adjustments of debt assumed from Celgene.
(c) Includes acquisition-related restructuring and integration expenses recognized primarily in Other (income)/expense, net.
The following table summarizes the company's 2022 financial guidance:
Line item
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Total net sales
$46.0 Billion
$46.0 Billion
Recent LOE Products(d)
Approximately $10.0 billion or double-digit decline
Approximately $10.0 billion or double-digit decline
Revlimid
$9.0-$9.5 billion
$9.0-$9.5 billion
In-Line Products & New Product Portfolio
Approximately $36.0 billion or low double-digit increase
Approximately $36.0 billion or low double-digit increase
Gross margin
Approximately 78%
Approximately 79%
Operating expenses(e)
Mid single-digit decline
Low single-digit decline
Effective tax rate
Approximately 23%
Approximately 16.5%
(d) Recent LOE Products include Revlimid and Abraxane.
(e) Operating expenses consist of Marketing, Selling and Administrative expenses and Research and Development expenses, excluding Acquired IPRD expenses.
The GAAP financial results for the full year of 2022 will include specified items, including purchase price accounting adjustments, acquisition and integration expenses, charges associated with restructuring, downsizing and streamlining worldwide operations, impairment of intangible assets, loss/(gain) on debt redemption, divestiture gains or losses and equity investment (including fair value adjustments attributed to limited partnership equity method investments), among other items. The 2022 financial guidance excludes the impact of any potential future strategic acquisitions and divestitures and any specified items that have not yet been identified and quantified. For a fuller discussion of items that could impact full year GAAP results, as well as the use of non-GAAP financial information, see Bristol Myers Squibb Reports Second Quarter Financial Results for 2022 on July 27, 2022, including "2022 Financial Guidance" and "Use of non-GAAP Financial Information" therein.
14.Non-GAAP Disclaimer
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In discussing financial results and guidance, the company refers to financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this supplementary information to the earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and are presented because management has evaluated the company's financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items or the effects of foreign currency translation, as applicable, and believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented portray the results of the company's baseline performance, supplement or enhance management, analysts and investors overall understanding of the company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods. In addition, non-GAAP gross margin, which is gross profit excluding certain specified items as a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses, which is marketing, selling and administrative and research and development expenses excluding certain specified items, non-GAAP marketing, selling and administrative expenses, which is marketing, selling and administrative expense excluding certain specified items, and non-GAAP research and development expenses, which is research and development expenses excluding certain specified items, are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by our management and make it easier for investors, analysts and peers to compare our operating performance to other companies in our industry and to compare our year-over-year results. This supplementary information to the earnings release also provides certain revenues and expenses as well as non-GAAP measures excluding the impact of foreign exchange. We calculate foreign exchange impacts by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period average currency rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results. Non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP earnings and related EPS information are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that are evaluated on an individual basis after considering their quantitative and qualitative aspects and typically have one or more of the following characteristics, such as being highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of past or future operating results. These items are excluded from non-GAAP earnings and related EPS information because the company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the company's business nor reflect the company's underlying business performance. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods, including amortization of acquired intangible assets, including product rights that generate a significant portion of our ongoing revenue and will recur until the intangible assets are fully amortized, unwind of inventory purchase price adjustments, acquisition and integration expenses, restructuring costs, accelerated depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, divestiture gains or losses, stock compensation resulting from accelerated vesting of Celgene awards, certain retention-related employee compensation charges related to the Celgene transaction, pension, legal and other contractual settlement charges, equity investment and contingent value rights fair value adjustments (including fair value adjustments attributed to limited partnership equity method investments) and amortization of fair value adjustments of debt acquired from Celgene in our 2019 exchange offer, among other items. Certain other significant tax items are also excluded such as the impact resulting from internal transfers due to streamlining our legal entity structure subsequent to the Celgene acquisition. Deferred and current income taxes attributed to these items are also adjusted for considering their individual impact to the overall tax expense, deductibility and jurisdictional tax rates. Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights are no longer excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures. We are making these changes to our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures following comments from and discussions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For purposes of comparability, the non-GAAP financial measures for prior periods have been updated to reflect this change. Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial measures presented in the press release that are prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying financial tables. Within the accompanying financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts. Also note that a reconciliation of forward-looking free cash flow, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP tax rate, is not provided because comparable GAAP measures for such measures are not reasonably accessible or reliable due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying measures that would be necessary for such reconciliation. Namely, we are not able to reliably predict the impact of specified items or currency exchange rates beyond the next twelve months. In addition, the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future GAAP results.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 11:13:11 UTC.