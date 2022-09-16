Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  News
  Summary
    BMY   US1101221083

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
71.52 USD   -0.36%
05:20pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
05:19pINSIDER SELL : Bristol Myers Squibb
MT
04:49pBristol-Myers Squibb Says European Commission Approved Opdualag Immunotherapy as First-Line Melanoma Treatment
MT
Bristol Myers Squibb : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/16/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Caforio Giovanni
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO [BMY] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Board Chair and CEO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY , 430 E. 29TH STREET, 14 FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10016
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Caforio Giovanni
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
430 E. 29TH STREET, 14 FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10016 		X
Board Chair and CEO
Signatures
/s/ Lisa A. Atkins, attorney-in-fact for Giovanni Caforio 2022-09-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The price reported reflects the weighted average sales price. The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $71.830 to $71.895, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46 144 M - -
Net income 2022 6 570 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 345 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
EV / Sales 2023 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 32 200
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 71,78 $
Average target price 80,42 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giovanni Caforio Senior Vice President-US Oncology
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer
Samit Hirawat Chief Medical Officer-Global Drug Development
Rupert J. Vessey Executive VP-Research & Early Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY15.12%153 269
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.50%434 025
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.09%294 051
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.53%280 864
PFIZER, INC.-22.20%257 831
ABBVIE INC.5.25%251 971