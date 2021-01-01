Log in
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report
 


Bristol Myers Squibb : Statement on Status of Liso-cel Application and Contingent Value Rights

01/01/2021 | 07:04am EST
Bringing liso-cel to patients with 3L+ Large B Cell Lymphoma is a top priority for Bristol Myers Squibb. With the lapsing of the PDUFA date, the application remains under review by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Since the last update on November 16, 2020, the following has occurred:

  • The inspection of the viral vector 3rd party manufacturing plant took place from December 3, 2020 to December 10, 2020
  • Lonza and BMS expeditiously responded to observations received at the close of the inspection within 8 days
  • BMS received Information Requests which were also rapidly responded to and there are currently no outstanding Information Requests at this time.

We will continue to work closely with the FDA to bring this therapy to patients as quickly as possible.

For CVR holders: Because the milestone of approval of liso-cel by December 31, 2020 was not met, the CVR agreement has automatically terminated in accordance with its terms, the security will no longer trade on the NYSE, and the CVRs are no longer eligible for payment.

Disclaimer

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 12:03:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
