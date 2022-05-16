Log in
BU
05/13Berenberg Bank Adjusts Price Target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $82 From $80, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/13Bristol-Myers Squibb Selling East Syracuse, New York Manufacturing Facility To LOTTE
MT
Bristol Myers Squibb Trial of Carcinoma Treatments Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint

05/16/2022 | 07:40am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Bristol Myers Squibb Co. said Monday that two treatments for unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma didn't meet their primary endpoint in a phase 3 trial.

The company said that the Phase 3 CheckMate-901 trial compared Opdivo with Yervoy, also known as nivolumab and ipilimumab, to chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with untreated unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

The New York City-based biopharmaceutical company said that the trial didn't meet the primary endpoint.

Bristol Myers Squibb said an independent data monitoring committee recommended that the trial continue to assess other primary and secondary endpoints.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 0739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -0.66% 75.8 Delayed Quote.21.57%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 11.33% 818.25 End-of-day quote.37.93%
