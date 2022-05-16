Bristol Myers Squibb Trial of Carcinoma Treatments Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint

By Adriano Marchese

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. said Monday that two treatments for unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma didn't meet their primary endpoint in a phase 3 trial.

The company said that the Phase 3 CheckMate-901 trial compared Opdivo with Yervoy, also known as nivolumab and ipilimumab, to chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with untreated unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

The New York City-based biopharmaceutical company said that the trial didn't meet the primary endpoint.

Bristol Myers Squibb said an independent data monitoring committee recommended that the trial continue to assess other primary and secondary endpoints.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 0739ET