Bristol Myers Squibb : Up Over 7%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2014 -- Data Talk

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is currently at $65.78, up $4.54 or 7.41%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 18, 2020, when it closed at $66.07

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 30, 2014, when it rose 8.9%

-- On Tuesday, Bristol Myers Squibb said its experimental drug deucravacitinib outperformed Amgen Inc.'s blockbuster Otezla in a Phase 3 study in the autoimmune disorder plaque psoriasis

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 13.89% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since July 17, 2020, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending March 30, 2020, when it rose 17.22%

-- Up 2.48% year-to-date

-- Down 14.32% from its all-time closing high of $76.77 on July 14, 2016

-- Up 15.48% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 6, 2019), when it closed at $56.96

-- Down 2.45% from its 52 week closing high of $67.43 on Jan. 22, 2020

-- Up 41.77% from its 52 week closing low of $46.40 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $66.20; highest intraday level since Feb. 18, 2020, when it hit $66.97

-- Up 8.1% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 30, 2014, when it rose as much as 8.99%

All data as of 11:53:36 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1215ET