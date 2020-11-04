Log in
Bristol Myers Squibb : Up Over 7%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2014 -- Data Talk

11/04/2020 | 12:16pm EST

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is currently at $65.78, up $4.54 or 7.41%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 18, 2020, when it closed at $66.07

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 30, 2014, when it rose 8.9%

-- On Tuesday, Bristol Myers Squibb said its experimental drug deucravacitinib outperformed Amgen Inc.'s blockbuster Otezla in a Phase 3 study in the autoimmune disorder plaque psoriasis

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 13.89% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since July 17, 2020, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending March 30, 2020, when it rose 17.22%

-- Up 2.48% year-to-date

-- Down 14.32% from its all-time closing high of $76.77 on July 14, 2016

-- Up 15.48% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 6, 2019), when it closed at $56.96

-- Down 2.45% from its 52 week closing high of $67.43 on Jan. 22, 2020

-- Up 41.77% from its 52 week closing low of $46.40 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $66.20; highest intraday level since Feb. 18, 2020, when it hit $66.97

-- Up 8.1% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 30, 2014, when it rose as much as 8.99%

All data as of 11:53:36 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1215ET


ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. 6.78% 234.87 Delayed Quote.-8.72%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 7.99% 66.12 Delayed Quote.-4.60%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 040 M - -
Net income 2020 1 479 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 219x
Yield 2020 2,92%
Capitalization 138 B 138 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,05x
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 73,56 $
Last Close Price 61,24 $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vicki L. Sato Lead Independent Director
Gerald L. Storch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-4.60%138 031
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.05%364 607
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.34%287 350
PFIZER INC.-7.63%201 103
MERCK & CO., INC.-15.43%194 549
NOVARTIS AG-19.03%185 528
