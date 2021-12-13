Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  News
  Summary
    BMY   US1101221083

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bristol-Myers Squibb on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

12/13/2021 | 02:47pm EST
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is currently at $58.91, up $2.55 or 4.53%

-- Would be highest close since Nov. 18, 2021, when it closed at $59.04

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose 6.84%

-- Snaps a two day losing streak

-- Up 9.85% month-to-date

-- Down 5.03% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2018, when it fell 15.18%

-- Down 23.26% from its all-time closing high of $76.77 on July 14, 2016

-- Down 1.76% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 14, 2020), when it closed at $59.97

-- Down 15% from its 52-week closing high of $69.31 on Aug. 3, 2021

-- Up 9.85% from its 52-week closing low of $53.63 on Nov. 30, 2021

-- Traded as high as $58.94; highest intraday level since Nov. 19, 2021, when it hit $59.42

-- Up 4.59% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose as much as 8.15%

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:28:38 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-21 1446ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 4.49% 58.86 Delayed Quote.-9.14%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.64% 588.5 End-of-day quote.21.59%
All news about BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
02:47pBristol-Myers Squibb on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data ..
DJ
09:22aHealth Care Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Monday
MT
07:30aBristol-Myers Squibb Raises Dividend, Buyback Authorization
DJ
07:22aBristol-Myers Squibb Raises Quarterly Dividend by 10.2%; Receives Additional $15 Billio..
MT
07:00aBristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend Increase and Additional $15 Billion Share Repur..
BU
12/11Bristol Myers Squibb's Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) Significantly Improves Outco..
BU
12/11Bristol Myers Squibb Announces First Disclosure of Results from A Prespecified Interim ..
CI
12/09Wells Fargo Starts Bristol-Myers Squibb at Equalweight With $58 Price Target
MT
12/03BRISTOL MYERS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & ..
BU
12/03Bristol Myers Squibb Gets FDA Acceptance of sBLA for Reblozyl
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46 407 M - -
Net income 2021 6 654 M - -
Net Debt 2021 26 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 3,49%
Capitalization 125 B 125 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 30 250
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 56,36 $
Average target price 71,81 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rupert J. Vessey Executive VP-Research & Early Development
Joseph E. Eid Senior VP & Head-Global Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-9.14%125 099
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.15%435 668
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.01%332 570
PFIZER, INC.43.38%296 247
NOVO NORDISK A/S76.02%260 568
ABBVIE INC.17.10%221 816