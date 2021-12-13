Bristol-Myers Squibb on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is currently at $58.91, up $2.55 or 4.53%

-- Would be highest close since Nov. 18, 2021, when it closed at $59.04

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose 6.84%

-- Snaps a two day losing streak

-- Up 9.85% month-to-date

-- Down 5.03% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2018, when it fell 15.18%

-- Down 23.26% from its all-time closing high of $76.77 on July 14, 2016

-- Down 1.76% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 14, 2020), when it closed at $59.97

-- Down 15% from its 52-week closing high of $69.31 on Aug. 3, 2021

-- Up 9.85% from its 52-week closing low of $53.63 on Nov. 30, 2021

-- Traded as high as $58.94; highest intraday level since Nov. 19, 2021, when it hit $59.42

-- Up 4.59% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose as much as 8.15%

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:28:38 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-21 1446ET