Bristol Myers Squibb raises full-year targets
Similarly, the pharmaceutical company is now forecasting revenue growth (including at constant exchange rates) towards the high end of the low single-digit range (rather than simply within it) in 2024.
For its second quarter, Bristol Myers Squibb saw adjusted EPS rise by 18% to $2.07, on revenue growth of 9% to $12.2 billion (+11% at constant exchange rates), 'driven mainly by the growth portfolio and Eliquis'.
