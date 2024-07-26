Bristol Myers Squibb raises full-year targets

In conjunction with its quarterly publication, Bristol Myers Squibb has raised its guidance for the current year from $0.40 to $0.70 to $0.60 to $0.90 for adjusted EPS (non-GAAP).



Similarly, the pharmaceutical company is now forecasting revenue growth (including at constant exchange rates) towards the high end of the low single-digit range (rather than simply within it) in 2024.



For its second quarter, Bristol Myers Squibb saw adjusted EPS rise by 18% to $2.07, on revenue growth of 9% to $12.2 billion (+11% at constant exchange rates), 'driven mainly by the growth portfolio and Eliquis'.



