By Sabela Ojea

Bristol Myers Squibb said its study that evaluated treating metastatic colorectal cancer through a combination of nivolumab and relatlimab will be discontinued.

The global biopharmaceutical company on Friday said the decision regarding the Phase 3 Relativity-123 trial comes after receiving a planned analysis conducted by an independent data-monitoring committee.

It was determined that the trial wouldn't likely meet its primary endpoints, Bristol Myers Squibb said.

The company will be sharing the data with investigators so they can determine what the next steps for those patients enrolled in the trial are.

