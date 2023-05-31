Advanced search
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
05-30-2023
63.71 USD   -0.17%
07:00aBristol Myers Squibb to Hold R&D Day on September 14
BU
05/30Coeptis Therapeutics Shares Rally 67% In May, Clinical Interests And Planned Acquisitions Attract The Interest ($COEP)
AQ
05/30Bristol Myers Squibb to Present Late-Breaking Data for Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma and Mantle Cell Lymphoma at 2023 International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma
BU
Bristol Myers Squibb to Hold R&D Day on September 14

05/31/2023
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will hold a Research & Development (R&D) Day in New York City on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Company executives will provide investors and analysts with an overview of the company’s R&D strategy and pipeline opportunities.

The event will be simultaneously webcast at http://investor.bms.com, with materials related to the presentation available at the start of the live webcast. A replay and archived edition of the presentation will be available following the event.

About Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 46 678 M - -
Net income 2023 8 938 M - -
Net Debt 2023 21 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 3,58%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,32x
EV / Sales 2024 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 34 300
Free-Float 71,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 63,71 $
Average target price 79,05 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giovanni Caforio Senior Vice President-US Oncology
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Samit Hirawat Chief Medical Officer-Global Drug Development
Rupert J. Vessey Executive VP-Research & Early Development
Greg Meyers Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-11.30%133 845
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.62%431 845
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.78%405 567
NOVO NORDISK A/S18.98%360 370
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.60%277 012
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.90%257 213
