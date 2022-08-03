Log in
    BMY   US1101221083

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
72.99 USD   -0.40%
07/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Bad news is good news
MS
07/29Bristol-Myers Says Trial of Drug Combination to Treat Kidney Cancer Failed to Meet Primary Endpoint
MT
07/29Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on CheckMate -914 Trial Evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) as Adjuvant Treatment of Localized Renal Cell Carcinoma
BU
Bristol Myers Squibb to Host Virtual Investor Event to Discuss ESC 2022 Highlights

08/03/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will host a virtual Investor Event on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. CET/ 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss data from the AXIOMATIC-SSP Phase 2 trial of milvexian in secondary stroke prevention presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

Company executives will provide an overview of data presented and address questions from investors and analysts.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com. Material related to the company’s presentation will be available at the same website at the start of the live webcast. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46 169 M - -
Net income 2022 6 621 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 782 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 2,90%
Capitalization 156 B 156 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 32 200
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 73,28 $
Average target price 80,16 $
Spread / Average Target 9,39%
Managers and Directors
Giovanni Caforio Senior Vice President-US Oncology
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer
Samit Hirawat Chief Medical Officer-Global Drug Development
Rupert J. Vessey Executive VP-Research & Early Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY18.08%156 471
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.08%454 638
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY15.92%288 231
PFIZER, INC.-14.29%278 805
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.20%275 242
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.81%264 444