Bristol Myers Squibb to Host Virtual Investor Event to Discuss ESC 2022 Highlights

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will host a virtual Investor Event on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. CET/ 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss data from the AXIOMATIC-SSP Phase 2 trial of milvexian in secondary stroke prevention presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

Company executives will provide an overview of data presented and address questions from investors and analysts.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com. Material related to the company’s presentation will be available at the same website at the start of the live webcast. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

