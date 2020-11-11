Bristol Myers Squibb : to Participate in Wolfe Research's 2nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Log in
11/11/2020 | 04:16pm EST

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will take part in a fireside chat at Wolfe Research’s 2nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, which will be webcast on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer will answer questions about the company at 9:15 a.m. EST.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

corporatefinancial-news


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 097 M - -
Net income 2020 1 479 M - -
Net Debt 2020 30 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 142x
Yield 2020 2,79%
Capitalization 146 B 146 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,18x
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 73,69 $
Last Close Price 64,52 $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vicki L. Sato Lead Independent Director
Gerald L. Storch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-0.17%145 799
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.14%390 353
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.02%286 095
PFIZER INC.-7.10%214 999
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.49%205 211
NOVARTIS AG-16.15%192 657
