Official BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY press release

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will participate in the 2024 Goldman Sachs Healthcare C-Suite Unscripted Conference in New York City on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Adam Lenkowsky, executive vice president, chief commercialization officer, will answer questions about the company during a fireside chat at 11 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session here. An archived edition of the session will be available following its conclusion.

About Bristol Myers Squibb Company

