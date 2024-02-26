Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will participate in the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, on Monday, March 4, 2024. Roland Chen, M.D., senior vice president, Immunology, Cardiovascular & Neuroscience development, will answer questions about the company during a fireside chat at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session here. An archived edition of the session will be available following its conclusion.

About Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

