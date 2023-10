Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb is set to acquire cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics for $58 per share in cash, representing $4.8 billion equity value.

Bristol-Myers Squibb will finance the transaction with a combination of cash and debt.

The transaction is expected to be dilutive to Bristol-Myers Squibb's non-GAAP earnings per share by approximately 35 cents per share in the first 12 months after the transaction closes.

