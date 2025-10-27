Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) announces 52-week data from a Phase 3 study confirming the efficacy and safety of Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) in patients with active psoriatic arthritis who have not received biologic therapy.



The results show sustained clinical responses (63% at week 52 versus 54% at week 16) and inhibition of joint damage progression, with no new safety signals.



At the same time, integrated analyses of the PAISLEY-SLE and PAISLEY LTE studies indicate sustained efficacy and consistent safety of Sotyktu for up to four years in patients with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus.



Dennis Grasela, Vice President of the Global Immunology and Cardiovascular Program, said that these data reinforce BMS's confidence in Sotyktu and support ongoing discussions with health authorities for an extension of the indication.



















