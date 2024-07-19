Bristol Myers: application validated by the EMA in liver cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb announces that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its type II variation application for Opdivo plus Yervoy as a potential first-line treatment option for unresectable or advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).



This application was based on the results of the phase 3 CheckMate -9DW trial, demonstrating improved survival with this combination compared to the investigator's choice of lenvatinib or sorafenib in this adult patient population.



'Approximately 62.000 cases of liver cancer are diagnosed each year in the EU, with HCC being the predominant type", emphasizes Dana Walker, Global Program Manager, Gastrointestinal and Genitourinary Cancers at Bristol Myers Squibb.



