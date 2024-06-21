Bristol Myers: application validated for subcutaneous Opdivo

Bristol Myers Squibb announces that the European Medicines Agency has validated the extension application for subcutaneous administration of Opdivo in several adult solid tumor indications, previously approved as monotherapy.



This validation is based on the results of CheckMate -67T, the first phase III trial of Opdivo's subcutaneous formulation to evaluate and demonstrate non-inferior pharmacokinetics and efficacy to its intravenous formulation.



It confirms that the application is complete and launches the EMA's centralized review procedure. This new formulation would enable patients to reduce administration time considerably, using a single injection in three to five minutes.



