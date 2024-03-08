Bristol Myers: approval in urothelial carcinoma

Bristol Myers announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Opdivo (nivolumab), in combination with cisplatin and gemcitabine, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC), the most common type of bladder cancer.



This approval is based on the results of the phase 3 trial, which showed that at a median follow-up of around 33 months, treatment with Opdivo + cisplatin + gemcitabine reduced the risk of death by 22%, demonstrating a median OS (overall survival) of 21.7 months versus 18.9 months with cisplatin + gemcitabine alone.



Patients receiving Opdivo + cisplatin + gemcitabine saw their risk of disease progression or death reduced by 28%, with a median PFS (progression-free survival) of 7.9 months, versus 7.6 months with cisplatin + gemcitabine.



The approval of Opdivo in combination with cisplatin and gemcitabine has the potential to change the way metastatic or unresectable UC is treated for some patients, offering them new hope," commented Christopher K. Glanz of the AdventHealth Cancer Institute, Orlando, Florida.



