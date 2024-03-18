Bristol Myers: completes acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics

Bristol Myers Squibb completes acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics, strengthening its neuroscience portfolio



KarXT, Karuna's lead asset, is a potential first-in-class treatment for schizophrenia with multi-billion dollar sales potential across multiple indications



' We are delighted to expand our neuroscience portfolio by welcoming Karuna to Bristol Myers Squibb,' said Chris Boerner, Ph.D., President and CEO of Bristol Myers Squibb.



' Importantly, this transaction aligns with our commitment to strengthen BMS's growth profile in the second half of the decade and beyond. We look forward to working with Karuna's talented team to bring KarXT to schizophrenia patients later this year.



