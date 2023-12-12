Bristol Myers: licensing agreement with SystImmune

Bristol Myers Squibb announces an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with SystImmune, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, for SystImmune's BL-B01D1.



Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will jointly develop and market BL-B01D1 in the United States.



SystImmune will be solely responsible for development, commercialization and manufacturing in mainland China, while Bristol Myers Squibb will assume full responsibility for development and commercialization in the rest of the world.



BL-B01D1 is currently in people with metastatic or unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and previous clinical data demonstrate 'promising' anti-tumor activity in patients with a range of solid tumors that have progressed after standard therapies, including NSCLC and breast cancer.



As part of the agreement, Bristol Myers Squibb will pay SystImmune $800 million upfront and up to $500 million in short-term contingent payments.



SystImmune is eligible to receive additional payments of up to $7.1 billion, subject to the achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial performance milestones, for a total potential consideration of up to $8.4 billion.



