Bristol Myers: marketing authorization application validated by the EMA

January 02, 2024 at 07:21 am EST Share

Bristol Myers Squibb announces that the EMA has validated its marketing authorization application (MAA) for repotrectinib in locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer and NTRK-positive solid tumors.



If approved, repotrectinib will offer a potentially first-in-class treatment for patients with these diseases in the European Union", emphasizes the US pharmaceutical company.



This application was based on data from the TRIDENT-1 and CARE registration trials showing robust responses and durable activity. Its validation launches the centralized review procedure of the EMA (European Medicines Agency).



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.