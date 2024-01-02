Bristol Myers Squibb announces that the EMA has validated its marketing authorization application (MAA) for repotrectinib in locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer and NTRK-positive solid tumors.
If approved, repotrectinib will offer a potentially first-in-class treatment for patients with these diseases in the European Union", emphasizes the US pharmaceutical company.
This application was based on data from the TRIDENT-1 and CARE registration trials showing robust responses and durable activity. Its validation launches the centralized review procedure of the EMA (European Medicines Agency).
