Bristol Myers: positive CHMP opinion in anemia

Bristol Myers Squibb announces that it has received a positive opinion from the CHMP for Reblozyl (luspatercept) in the treatment of adults with transfusion-dependent anemia due to low- to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).



The recommendation of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) will now be examined by the European Commission. If approved, this would be the fourth indication authorized for Reblozyl in the European Union.



'In the pivotal phase III COMMANDS study, Reblozyl almost doubled the percentage of patients achieving both transfusion independence and increased hemoglobin compared with epoetin alfa', the healthcare group points out.



