Bristol Myers: positive CHMP opinion in anemia
The recommendation of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) will now be examined by the European Commission. If approved, this would be the fourth indication authorized for Reblozyl in the European Union.
'In the pivotal phase III COMMANDS study, Reblozyl almost doubled the percentage of patients achieving both transfusion independence and increased hemoglobin compared with epoetin alfa', the healthcare group points out.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction