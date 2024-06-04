Bristol Myers: positive results in liver cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb presents the results of a Phase III trial evaluating the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab) versus lenvatinib or sorafenib as first-line treatment for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.



The results showed 'a significant improvement in overall survival, objective response rate and complete response with Opdivo + Yervoy', stresses the laboratory, which adds that this protocol also reduced the risk of symptom deterioration.



According to Peter R. Galle, M.D., of the University Medical Center, Mainz, 'these data confirm the efficacy of the nivolumab + ipilimumab combination and the ability to prolong survival, which is very encouraging.'



