Bristol Myers: positive results in liver cancer
The results showed 'a significant improvement in overall survival, objective response rate and complete response with Opdivo + Yervoy', stresses the laboratory, which adds that this protocol also reduced the risk of symptom deterioration.
According to Peter R. Galle, M.D., of the University Medical Center, Mainz, 'these data confirm the efficacy of the nivolumab + ipilimumab combination and the ability to prolong survival, which is very encouraging.'
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction