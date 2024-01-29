Bristol Myers: positive trial for subcutaneous Opdivo

Bristol Myers this weekend presented data from a phase 3 trial evaluating the subcutaneous formulation of Opdivo (nivolumab) versus intravenous (IV) Opdivo in patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) who had received prior systemic therapy.



The study showed that subcutaneous Opdivo demonstrated 'non-inferiority' to IV Opdivo.



Having the option of administering immunotherapy subcutaneously could undoubtedly reduce the burden of treatment currently faced by patients diagnosed with cancer, as well as helping to maximize the efficiency of healthcare systems," says Saby George, Professor of Oncology and Medicine, Director of Clinical Trials Network, Department of Medicine, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.



According to him, these results have the potential to change practice and improve the therapeutic experience of patients with an injection that can be administered in less than five minutes and, in some cases, outside the infusion center.



