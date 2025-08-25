Bristol Myers Squibb says that new clinical and real-world data from its cardiovascular portfolio will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress, which will be held August 29-September 1 in Madrid.



An oral presentation will show real-world results of Camzyos as a treatment for symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), according to COLLIGO-HCM, a global observational study reflecting diverse patient populations.



Another oral presentation will highlight the efficacy and safety of Camzyos as monotherapy in the treatment of patients with oHCM, based on a pooled analysis of four Phase 3 studies.



Finally, a last-minute oral presentation is scheduled to highlight the key results of ODYSSEY-HCM, a Phase 3 trial conducted in symptomatic NYHA Class II-III non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.