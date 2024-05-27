Bristol Myers: presents over 130 studies at ASCO

Bristol Myers Squibb is presenting data from more than 130 studies on 25 types of cancer and serious blood disorders at ASCO and EHA.



The group has announced the presentation of data from its oncology and hematology portfolio at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2024 Hybrid Congress.



' At this year's ASCO and EHA meetings, we have the opportunity to share data across our robust and differentiated oncology portfolio, including new data from pivotal studies, data that reinforces the long-term impact of our medicines on patients and emerging science in oncology, ' said Samit Hirawat, M.D., executive vice president, medical director. Drug Development, Bristol Myers Squibb.



' We are focused on advancing critical research in the areas of immuno-oncology, targeted therapy, protein degradation, cell therapy and radiopharmaceutical therapy, all with the goal of providing potentially transformative treatment options that help deliver long-term benefits to patients. '



