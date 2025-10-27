Bristol Myers Squibb announces Phase 1 results of its experimental cell therapy NEX-T (BMS-986353) in 71 patients with scleroderma, lupus, and inflammatory myopathies.
The data, presented at the ACR 2025 conference, show good treatment tolerance and high efficacy: 94% of patients no longer require immunosuppressive treatment.
Patients with scleroderma showed improvement in lung and skin function, those with lupus showed a significant reduction in symptoms, and those with myopathy showed a marked improvement in muscle strength.
According to Lynelle B. Hoch, president of the Cell Therapy division, these results pave the way for new options for severe autoimmune diseases.
Published on 10/27/2025 at 08:12 am EDT
