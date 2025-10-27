Bristol Myers Squibb announces Phase 1 results of its experimental cell therapy NEX-T (BMS-986353) in 71 patients with scleroderma, lupus, and inflammatory myopathies.



The data, presented at the ACR 2025 conference, show good treatment tolerance and high efficacy: 94% of patients no longer require immunosuppressive treatment.



Patients with scleroderma showed improvement in lung and skin function, those with lupus showed a significant reduction in symptoms, and those with myopathy showed a marked improvement in muscle strength.



According to Lynelle B. Hoch, president of the Cell Therapy division, these results pave the way for new options for severe autoimmune diseases.