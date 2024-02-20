Bristol Myers: priority review in colorectal cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review a supplemental new drug application for its Krazati (adagrasib) product.



This application covers this product in combination with cetuximab as a targeted treatment option in patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic KRAS G12C mutation-positive colorectal cancer.



The FDA has set a target action date of June 21 for this application, which is based on the results of the phase 1/2 KRYSTAL-1 trial, which showed Krazati to be well tolerated and to offer promising clinical activity in relevant patients.



