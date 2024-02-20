Bristol Myers: priority review in colorectal cancer
This application covers this product in combination with cetuximab as a targeted treatment option in patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic KRAS G12C mutation-positive colorectal cancer.
The FDA has set a target action date of June 21 for this application, which is based on the results of the phase 1/2 KRYSTAL-1 trial, which showed Krazati to be well tolerated and to offer promising clinical activity in relevant patients.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction