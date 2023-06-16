Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMY   US1101221083

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:40:52 2023-06-16 pm EDT
67.25 USD   +3.98%
04:58pBristol Myers sues US government over Medicare drug price negotiation plan
RE
09:30aBristol Myers Squibb - U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Addition of Positive Data from Phase 3 VALOR-HCM Study to CAMZYOS Label
AQ
04:23aBristol-Myers Squibb Says US FDA Approved Supplemental New Drug Application for Heart Disease Drug
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Bristol Myers sues US government over Medicare drug price negotiation plan

06/16/2023 | 04:58pm EDT
June 16 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co on Friday sued the U.S. government in an attempt halt the Medicare drug price negotiation program that analysts believe will involve one of its top-selling medicines, saying it violates the Fifth and First Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

This is the third lawsuit so far challenging the law - part of President Joe Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) - which the pharmaceutical industry says will curtail profits and compel them to pull back on developing groundbreaking new treatments.

Merck & Co and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce sued the U.S. government last week over the price cutting plan.

Americans pay more for prescription medicines than any other country. The Biden administration hopes to save $25 billion annually by 2031 by having Medicare, the government health plan for people 65 and over, negotiate prices.

Bristol Myers Squibb’s blood thinner Eliquis, which cost the U.S. government more than $12.5 billion in 2021 according to data from the agency that runs Medicare and Medicaid, is expected by analysts to be among 10 costly medicines selected in September for U.S. price negotiations that would take effect in 2026.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, argues that the price negotiation would force drugmakers to sell their medicines to Medicare at huge discounts, below market rates.

The company asserts this violates the Fifth Amendment, which requires the government to pay reasonable compensation for private property taken for public use.

Bristol Myers also argues that the law forces manufacturers to publicly state that the government's “price setting” is a true negotiation that results in a fair price, even when it is not.

Merck made similar arguments in its lawsuit to a Washington, D.C. federal court. (Reporting by Patrick Wingrove Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 46 690 M - -
Net income 2023 8 943 M - -
Net Debt 2023 21 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 3,53%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,36x
EV / Sales 2024 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 34 300
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 64,67 $
Average target price 79,05 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giovanni Caforio Senior Vice President-US Oncology
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Samit Hirawat Chief Medical Officer-Global Drug Development
Rupert J. Vessey Executive VP-Research & Early Development
Greg Meyers Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-10.83%135 862
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.54%458 030
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY24.08%430 903
NOVO NORDISK A/S17.74%363 184
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.40%277 595
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.16%249 091
