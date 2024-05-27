Bristol Myers: will present data on schizophrenia

Bristol Myers Squibb will present data at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology to be held May 28-31, 2024 in Miami, Florida.



Research to be presented at the meeting continues to demonstrate the potential of KarXT as a differentiated treatment option for adults with schizophrenia.



KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) is an investigational muscarinic antipsychotic in development for the treatment of schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease-related psychosis.



Schizophrenia is a persistent and often disabling mental illness that impacts the way a person thinks, feels and behaves, and affects nearly 24 million people worldwide, including 2.8 million people in the U.S.



' 'The presentation of additional data from the EMERGENT program continues to illustrate KarXT's potential as a novel treatment for schizophrenia, with its differentiated mechanism of action and safety and efficacy profile,' said Alyssa Johnsen, MD, PhD, senior vice president and head of clinical development, immunology, cardiovascular and neuroscience, Bristol Myers Squibb.



' The impact of KarXT on patients and their care partners is promising, and we look forward to continuing our conversations with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration this year. '



