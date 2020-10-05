Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bristol to Pay $13.1 Billion for Heart-Drug Maker MyoKardia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 06:30am EDT

By Jared S. Hopkins

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. said it will buy biotech MyoKardia Inc. in a $13.1 billion deal aimed at expanding the cancer-drug powerhouse's lineup of heart drugs.

The all-cash deal would snag MyoKardia's promising experimental heart drug, which if approved would allow Bristol to lessen its reliance on cancer therapies--heavier since the company's $74 billion acquisition of multiple-myeloma drug leader Celgene Corp. last year.

Under the terms, Bristol will pay $225 a share for MyoKardia, a premium of 61% to the stock's closing price of $139.60 on Friday.

MyoKardia's lead pipeline drug, code-named mavacamten, treats a chronic heart condition that can cause irregular heart rhythms in some patients and even death.

Bristol plans to ask U.S. health regulators next year to approve the drug, Bristol Chief Executive Giovanni Caforio said. With the acquisition, the company is betting the drug will be cleared and will bolster the company's portfolio of heart drugs, including the blood thinner Eliquis. The blood thinner generated $8 billion in sales last year for Bristol and partner Pfizer Inc.

"We really think we are the ideal company to launch that new medication into the marketplace," Mr. Caforio said in an interview, because treating heart conditions is "one of the key areas for us."

Mavacamten could fetch more than $1.5 billion in world-wide sales by 2025, BMO Capital Markets analysts forecast.

The more-than $150 billion global market for cancer drugs has been a focus of the pharmaceutical industry. Many companies, including Pfizer, Gilead Sciences Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline PLC, have sought to build beachheads in the fast-growing space.

New York-based Bristol, which pioneered a relatively new kind of cancer treatment known as immunotherapy, has long been a market leader. Yet many on Wall Street had grown concerned Bristol had become too dependent on oncology drugs after buying Celgene.

More than $16 billion of Bristol's approximately $20 billion in sales during the first half of this year were from cancer therapies.

Fueling investor concerns is the expected loss of patent protection in 2022 for one of Celgene's top-selling products, multiple-myeloma therapy Revlimid. Also, another of Bristol's big-selling cancer products, an immunotherapy called Opdivo that treats lung, skin and other tumors, has faced heavy competition from Merck & Co.'s rival drug Keytruda.

If MyoKardia's drug is approved, Bristol would have strong positions in the different markets for drugs treating heart conditions and immunological diseases, as well as blood cancers and solid tumors like lung cancer, Dr. Caforio said.

"The company is diversifying very well into four very healthy franchises, " he said.

The acquisition would add to Bristol's debt, however. Since buying Celgene, Bristol has been working to trim its debt, which the company reported was $46.7 billion at the end of the second quarter. Bristol says it remains focused on improving its leverage metrics and is committed to strong investment-grade credit ratings.

Dr. Caforio wouldn't give specifics, but said he expects the acquisition to become accretive in 2023 and mavacamten to turn into a multibillion-dollar seller.

The condition targeted by MyoKardia's drug, known as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, develops when heart muscle thickens and the organ has a hard time pumping blood. It is often inherited and occurs in about one in every 500 people, though most don't show symptoms or suffer serious consequences, according to the American Heart Association.

Yet it can lead to abnormal heart rhythms or even sudden death in some patients. Bristol estimates 80,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with the form of the disease mavacamten aims to treat. Doctors have been treating patients with drugs including Eliquis that were approved for other heart conditions.

Earlier this year, MyoKardia, of Brisbane, Calif., reported pivotal-stage data indicating mavacamten significantly improved heart function and oxygen consumption in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients after 30 weeks. The data was published in medical journal The Lancet.

Bristol expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Write to Jared S. Hopkins at jared.hopkins@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -1.84% 58.72 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. -1.82% 62.17 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 0.33% 1448.8 Delayed Quote.-18.80%
MYOKARDIA, INC. -0.36% 139.6 Delayed Quote.91.53%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.13% 4894.6 End-of-day quote.15.87%
PFIZER, INC. 0.03% 36.38 Delayed Quote.-7.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
06:31aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
BU
06:30aBristol to Pay $13.1 Billion for Heart-Drug Maker MyoKardia
DJ
10/02BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Gets FDA Green Light For Mesothelioma Drug-Combination Tr..
DJ
10/02BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Update on CheckMate -915 Evaluating Opdivo (niv..
BU
10/02BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivol..
BU
10/02BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB :  Bristol Myers Squibb to Host Virtual Investor Event to D..
BU
10/02BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : UNCF, Bristol Myers Squibb Announce Second Cohort of the ..
BU
10/01BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/30ACCELERON PHARMA : Bristol Myers Squibb - Health Canada Approves REBLOZYL, New C..
AQ
09/29BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Health Canada Approves REBLOZYL® (luspatercept), New Clas..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 069 M - -
Net income 2020 1 495 M - -
Net Debt 2020 29 667 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 201x
Yield 2020 3,05%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,85x
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 74,07 $
Last Close Price 58,72 $
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vicki L. Sato Lead Independent Director
Gerald L. Storch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-8.52%132 351
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.25%385 024
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.24%295 515
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.16%204 363
PFIZER, INC.-7.15%202 159
NOVARTIS AG-12.52%192 566
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group