Bristol to Pay $13.1 Billion for Heart-Drug Maker MyoKardia

By Jared S. Hopkins

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. said it will buy biotech MyoKardia Inc. in a $13.1 billion deal aimed at expanding the cancer-drug powerhouse's lineup of heart drugs.

The all-cash deal would snag MyoKardia's promising experimental heart drug, which if approved would allow Bristol to lessen its reliance on cancer therapies--heavier since the company's $74 billion acquisition of multiple-myeloma drug leader Celgene Corp. last year.

Under the terms, Bristol will pay $225 a share for MyoKardia, a premium of 61% to the stock's closing price of $139.60 on Friday.

MyoKardia's lead pipeline drug, code-named mavacamten, treats a chronic heart condition that can cause irregular heart rhythms in some patients and even death.

Bristol plans to ask U.S. health regulators next year to approve the drug, Bristol Chief Executive Giovanni Caforio said. With the acquisition, the company is betting the drug will be cleared and will bolster the company's portfolio of heart drugs, including the blood thinner Eliquis. The blood thinner generated $8 billion in sales last year for Bristol and partner Pfizer Inc.

"We really think we are the ideal company to launch that new medication into the marketplace," Mr. Caforio said in an interview, because treating heart conditions is "one of the key areas for us."

Mavacamten could fetch more than $1.5 billion in world-wide sales by 2025, BMO Capital Markets analysts forecast.

The more-than $150 billion global market for cancer drugs has been a focus of the pharmaceutical industry. Many companies, including Pfizer, Gilead Sciences Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline PLC, have sought to build beachheads in the fast-growing space.

New York-based Bristol, which pioneered a relatively new kind of cancer treatment known as immunotherapy, has long been a market leader. Yet many on Wall Street had grown concerned Bristol had become too dependent on oncology drugs after buying Celgene.

More than $16 billion of Bristol's approximately $20 billion in sales during the first half of this year were from cancer therapies.

Fueling investor concerns is the expected loss of patent protection in 2022 for one of Celgene's top-selling products, multiple-myeloma therapy Revlimid. Also, another of Bristol's big-selling cancer products, an immunotherapy called Opdivo that treats lung, skin and other tumors, has faced heavy competition from Merck & Co.'s rival drug Keytruda.

If MyoKardia's drug is approved, Bristol would have strong positions in the different markets for drugs treating heart conditions and immunological diseases, as well as blood cancers and solid tumors like lung cancer, Dr. Caforio said.

"The company is diversifying very well into four very healthy franchises, " he said.

The acquisition would add to Bristol's debt, however. Since buying Celgene, Bristol has been working to trim its debt, which the company reported was $46.7 billion at the end of the second quarter. Bristol says it remains focused on improving its leverage metrics and is committed to strong investment-grade credit ratings.

Dr. Caforio wouldn't give specifics, but said he expects the acquisition to become accretive in 2023 and mavacamten to turn into a multibillion-dollar seller.

The condition targeted by MyoKardia's drug, known as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, develops when heart muscle thickens and the organ has a hard time pumping blood. It is often inherited and occurs in about one in every 500 people, though most don't show symptoms or suffer serious consequences, according to the American Heart Association.

Yet it can lead to abnormal heart rhythms or even sudden death in some patients. Bristol estimates 80,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with the form of the disease mavacamten aims to treat. Doctors have been treating patients with drugs including Eliquis that were approved for other heart conditions.

Earlier this year, MyoKardia, of Brisbane, Calif., reported pivotal-stage data indicating mavacamten significantly improved heart function and oxygen consumption in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients after 30 weeks. The data was published in medical journal The Lancet.

Bristol expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Write to Jared S. Hopkins at jared.hopkins@wsj.com