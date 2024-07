Health-care companies rose after stronger-than-anticipated earnings from Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Shares of Bristol-Myers surged 11%, registering their biggest gain in more than 17 years after surprisingly strong quarterly sales of key products including the Opdivo cancer drug. Bristol also previewed promising data for its immunology drug, cendakimab, in two trials on patients with certain digestive conditions.

