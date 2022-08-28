Transcript : Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Special Call

Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Boats
Place your bets
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
Let's all cycle!
Biotechnology
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
Gold and Silver
US Basketball
Robotics
Smart City
Let's all cycle!
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
News
Summary
BMY
US1101221083
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
(BMY)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
71.19
USD
-0.43%
03:38a
Late-Breaking Results From Phase 2 AXIOMATIC-SSP Study of Milvexian, an Investigational Oral Factor XIa Inhibitor, Show Favorable Antithrombotic Profile in Combination With Dual Antiplatelet Therapy
BU
08/25
Aktis Oncology, Inc. announced that it has received $84 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
08/23
Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Health Canada Approval for Opdivo, Chemotherapy Combo to Treat Lung Cancer
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Transcript : Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Special Call
08/28/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
This is Tim Power from Bristol-Myers Squibb. You're very welcome to our presentation at ESC 2022. As you know, we had some very important data presented this morning for our Milvexian Secondary...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
03:38a
Late-Breaking Results From Phase 2 AXIOMATIC-SSP Study of Milvexian, an Investigational..
BU
08/25
Aktis Oncology, Inc. announced that it has received $84 million in funding from a group..
CI
08/23
Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Health Canada Approval for Opdivo, Chemotherapy Combo to ..
MT
08/23
Health Canada Approves OPDIVO® (nivolumab) with Chemotherapy as Neoadjuvant Treatment f..
AQ
08/17
Bristol-Myers Squibb Completes Acquisition of Turning Point Therapeutics
MT
08/17
Bristol Myers Squibb Completes Acquisition of Turning Point Therapeutics, Expanding Pre..
BU
08/16
Ambrx Biopharma Names Kate Hermans Interim CEO
MT
08/16
Bristol Myers, Turning Point Say Regulatory Waiting Period for Acquisition Expires; Dea..
MT
08/16
Bristol Myers Squibb and Turning Point Therapeutics Announce Expiration of HSR Act Wait..
BU
08/15
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company completed the acquisition of Turning Point Therapeutics, I..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
07/28
UBS Adjusts Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Price Target to $75 From $73, Maintains Neutra..
MT
07/28
Morgan Stanley Cuts Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Price Target to $61 From $63, Keeps ..
MT
07/28
JPMorgan Raises Price Target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to $85 From $80, Maintain..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
46 154 M
-
-
Net income 2022
6 413 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
24 639 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
25,4x
Yield 2022
2,99%
Capitalization
152 B
152 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,83x
EV / Sales 2023
3,51x
Nbr of Employees
32 200
Free-Float
73,0%
More Financials
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
71,19 $
Average target price
80,42 $
Spread / Average Target
13,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giovanni Caforio
Senior Vice President-US Oncology
David V. Elkins
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul von Autenried
Chief Information Officer
Samit Hirawat
Chief Medical Officer-Global Drug Development
Rupert J. Vessey
Executive VP-Research & Early Development
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
14.18%
152 009
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-3.98%
431 895
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
14.24%
299 837
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-16.45%
270 155
PFIZER, INC.
-20.71%
262 770
NOVO NORDISK A/S
11.50%
249 661
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave