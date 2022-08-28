Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMY   US1101221083

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
71.19 USD   -0.43%
03:38aLate-Breaking Results From Phase 2 AXIOMATIC-SSP Study of Milvexian, an Investigational Oral Factor XIa Inhibitor, Show Favorable Antithrombotic Profile in Combination With Dual Antiplatelet Therapy
BU
08/25Aktis Oncology, Inc. announced that it has received $84 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
08/23Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Health Canada Approval for Opdivo, Chemotherapy Combo to Treat Lung Cancer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Special Call

08/28/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
This is Tim Power from Bristol-Myers Squibb. You're very welcome to our presentation at ESC 2022. As you know, we had some very important data presented this morning for our Milvexian Secondary...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
03:38aLate-Breaking Results From Phase 2 AXIOMATIC-SSP Study of Milvexian, an Investigational..
BU
08/25Aktis Oncology, Inc. announced that it has received $84 million in funding from a group..
CI
08/23Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Health Canada Approval for Opdivo, Chemotherapy Combo to ..
MT
08/23Health Canada Approves OPDIVO® (nivolumab) with Chemotherapy as Neoadjuvant Treatment f..
AQ
08/17Bristol-Myers Squibb Completes Acquisition of Turning Point Therapeutics
MT
08/17Bristol Myers Squibb Completes Acquisition of Turning Point Therapeutics, Expanding Pre..
BU
08/16Ambrx Biopharma Names Kate Hermans Interim CEO
MT
08/16Bristol Myers, Turning Point Say Regulatory Waiting Period for Acquisition Expires; Dea..
MT
08/16Bristol Myers Squibb and Turning Point Therapeutics Announce Expiration of HSR Act Wait..
BU
08/15Bristol-Myers Squibb Company completed the acquisition of Turning Point Therapeutics, I..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46 154 M - -
Net income 2022 6 413 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 152 B 152 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
EV / Sales 2023 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 32 200
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 71,19 $
Average target price 80,42 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giovanni Caforio Senior Vice President-US Oncology
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer
Samit Hirawat Chief Medical Officer-Global Drug Development
Rupert J. Vessey Executive VP-Research & Early Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY14.18%152 009
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.98%431 895
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY14.24%299 837
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.45%270 155
PFIZER, INC.-20.71%262 770
NOVO NORDISK A/S11.50%249 661