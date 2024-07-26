09:53 ET -- Bristol Myers Squibb is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Bristol Myers Squibb's second-quarter earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations amid strong sales of major drugs such as its Opdivo cancer medication. For the second quarter, the drugmaker posted earnings of $1.68 billion, or 83 cents a share, down from $2.07 billion, or 99 cents a share, a year earlier. Stripping out one-time items, the drug giant posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.07, eclipsing the average Wall Street target of $1.62 a share. Second-quarter revenue rose 9% to $12.2 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

