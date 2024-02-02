14:10 ET -- Bristol Myers Squibb is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Bristol Myers Squibb's fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street's expectations, reporting $1.70 a share on an adjusted basis and $11.48 billion in sales. Earnings fell 7% year over year while sales rose 1% higher. Sales of cancer drug Pomalyst beat projections, while revenue from blood thinner Eliquis came in line. Yervoy, an immuno-oncology drug, fell short of sales estimates. Opdivo, another cancer drug, beat some views but missed others. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matthew.walker@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-24 1426ET