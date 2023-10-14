Bristol Myers Squibb announced that Opdivo (nivolumab) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma, expanding upon the existing adjuvant indication for Opdivo and further reinforcing the company's legacy of providing treatment options for melanoma patients. The approval is based on the Phase 3 CheckMate -76K trial, which compared Opdivo (n=526) to placebo (n=264). In the trial, Opdivo reduced the risk of recurrence, new primary melanoma, or death in patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma by 58% compared to placebo (Hazard Ratio [HR] 0.42; 95% Confidence Interval [CI]: 0.30-0.59; P<0.0001).

At one year, the recurrence-free survival (RFS) rate was 89% (95% CI: 86-92) for Opdivo versus 79% (95% CI: 74-84) for placebo. Additionally, in a pre-specified, exploratory subgroup analysis, the RFS unstratified HR was 0.34 (95% CI: 0.20-0.56) in patients with stage IIB melanoma, and 0.51 (95% CI: 0.32-0.81) in stage IIC melanoma patients. One-year RFS rates by stage for patients who received Opdivo were 93% (95% CI: 89?95) in stage IIB versus 84% (95% CI: 77?89) with placebo, and 84% (95% CI: 78?88) in stage IIC versus 72% (95% CI: 62?80) with placebo.

Opdivo is associated with the following Warnings & Precautions: severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse reactions, including pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis and hepatotoxicity, endocrinopathies, dermatologic adverse reactions, nephritis with renal dysfunction, other immune-mediated adverse reactions; infusion-related reactions; complications of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT); embryo-fetal toxicity; and increased mortality in patients with multiple myeloma when Opdivo is added to a thalidomide analogue and dexamethasone, which is not recommended outside of controlled clinical trials. The FDA previously approved Opdivo for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with melanoma with involvement of lymph nodes or metastatic disease who have undergone complete resection, based upon data from the CheckMate -238 trial. Additional CheckMate -76K follow-up data will be presented at the Society for Melanoma Research Annual Meeting in November.

CheckMate -76K is a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind study evaluating adjuvant Opdivo (nivolumab) 480 mg IV Q4W (n=526) versus placebo IV Q4W (n=264) in patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma. The primary endpoint of the trial is recurrence-free survival (RFS) as assessed by the investigator. Secondary endpoints of the trial include overall survival (OS), distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS), progression-free survival through next-line therapy (PFS2), and safety.

Patients were treated for up to 1 year, or until disease recurrence or unacceptable toxicity. The trial excluded patients with ocular/uveal or mucosal melanoma, autoimmune disease, any condition requiring systemic treatment with either corticosteroids (=10 mg daily prednisone or equivalent) or other immunosuppressive medications, as well as patients with prior therapy for melanoma except surgery. The FDA-approved dosing for Opdivo for adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with completely resected stage IIB/C melanoma and weighing =40kg is Opdivo 240 mg every 2 weeks or 480 mg every 4 weeks administered as an IV infusion over 30 minutes until disease recurrence or unacceptable toxicity for up to 1 year.

The FDA-approved dosing for Opdivo in pediatric patients age 12 years and older and weighing <40kg is Opdivo 3 mg/kg every 2 weeks or 6 mg/kg every 4 weeks administered as an IV infusion over 30 minutes until disease recurrence or unacceptable toxicity for up to 1 year. Melanoma is a form of skin cancer characterized by the uncontrolled growth of pigment-producing cells (melanocytes) located in the skin. In the United States, approximately 97,610 new diagnoses of melanoma and about 7,990 related deaths are estimated for 2023.

Stage II makes up approximately 16.5% of newly diagnosed stage I and II melanomas, and approximately half of these stage II diagnoses are IIB and IIC. Surgery (resection) remains a standard of care for stage IIB or IIC melanoma, but approximately one-third of patients with surgically resected stage IIB and nearly one-half of patients with surgically resected stage IIC melanoma experience recurrence within five years after diagnosis. As melanoma progresses to more advanced disease, it becomes more challenging to treat and survival rates decline.

