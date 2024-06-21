June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Bristol Myers Squibb's combination therapy for treating colorectal cancer patients with a specific gene mutation, the health regulator's website showed on Friday. (Reporting by Christy Santhosh, Unnamalai L and Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
