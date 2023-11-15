Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Bristol-Myers' drug to treat patients with a type of lung cancer.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
