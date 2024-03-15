March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday expanded the use of Bristol Myers Squibb's cell therapy, Breyanzi, for a type of slow-growing blood cancer, marking the second approval for the treatment. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija, Puyaan Singh and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Mrigank Dhaniwala)
