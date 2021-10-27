Log in
Bristow Group Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Call

10/27/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced it will release financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2022 after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. In connection with the release, Bristow has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, November 4, 2021 to begin at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT).

Investors may participate in the call by dialing 866-575-6539 for domestic or +1 856-344-9299 for international, at least 10 minutes before the call, using the access code 4900724. A telephone replay will be available through November 17, 2021, by dialing 888-203-1112 and utilizing the access code above. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on November 4, 2021, on the investor section of Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue ("SAR") services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom ("U.K.") on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency. Additionally, the Company also offers fixed wing transportation and other aviation related solutions.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the United States ("U.S.") To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bristow-group-announces-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-earnings-release-call-301410381.html

