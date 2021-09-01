Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bristow Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTOL   US11040G1031

BRISTOW GROUP INC.

(VTOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bristow Group : to Present at the 2021 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

09/01/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in vertical flight solutions, will present a virtual presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on September 10, 2021.

Bristow's President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Bradshaw and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Whalen are scheduled to present on September 10, 2021 at 8:35 a.m. ET and participate in investor meetings throughout the day.

The accompanying investor presentation will be available on September 10, 2021 on the investor section of Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Bristow Group
Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency. Additionally, the Company also offers fixed wing transportation and other aviation related solutions. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the United States.  To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bristow-group-to-present-at-the-2021-barclays-ceo-energy-power-conference-301367883.html

SOURCE Bristow Group


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BRISTOW GROUP INC.
05:27pBRISTOW GROUP : to Present at the 2021 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
PR
08/27Bank of England removes paintings of governors linked to slave trade
RE
08/26BRISTOW : Joins Forces with Electra.aero to Develop Hybrid Electric Short Take-o..
MT
08/26BRISTOW : Development of "Green" Self-Charging Electric Plane with Range of 500 ..
PR
08/26Bristow Group Inc. and Electra.aero, Inc. Sign a Memorandum of Understanding ..
CI
08/19INSIDER TRENDS : Bristow Group Insider Sale Interrupting 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
08/13BARRICK GOLD : Joins Charge on Innovation Challenge to Decarbonize Surface Minin..
MT
08/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Buying Added to with Purchase of Bristow Group Shares
MT
08/09Barrick Gold sees little hit from inflation, reaffirms 2021 targets
RE
08/09BARRICK GOLD : sees little hit from inflation, reaffirms 2021 targets
RE
More news