  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Bristow Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VTOL   US11040G1031

BRISTOW GROUP INC.

(VTOL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
24.19 USD   -2.06%
07/21Bristow Secures 10-Year Search and Rescue Contract for UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency
MT
07/21Bristow Awarded Second-Generation Search and Rescue Aviation Contract by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency
PR
07/21Bristow Helicopters Ltd. Wins Second-Generation Search and Rescue Aviation Contract from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency
CI
Bristow Group to Present at the 2022 Jeffries Industrials Conference

07/26/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
HOUSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, will present at the 2022 Jefferies Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Bristow's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Whalen is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET and participate in investor meetings throughout the day.

The accompanying investor presentation will be available on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, on the investor section of Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency. Additionally, the Company also offers fixed wing transportation and other aviation related solutions.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bristow-group-to-present-at-the-2022-jeffries-industrials-conference-301593805.html

SOURCE Bristow Group


© PRNewswire 2022
